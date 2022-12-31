Burrs slow Pace, claim third straight Arby's win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Pace Academy (Ga.) appeared on the verge of pulling out quite the repeat performance inside Viking Hall. However, West Catholic Preparatory (Pa.) reviewed the Arby’s Classic script prior to Saturday afternoon’s sixth-place contest – and had taken pretty comprehensive notes.

Those notes? Keep the lead, attack the press, and avoid complacency.

The Burrs followed their notes to a tee – and just in the nick of time. The Knights nearly erased a daunting 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit, but the Burrs held firm and executed their successful plans for a gritty 60-54 decision.

It was the third straight tourney win for the Burrs, who dropped Tuesday’s heartbreaking overtime opener to Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) before bouncing back to win those trio of contests by an average of 13 points.

“It’s definitely good to come up with three wins after starting this tournament with a loss,” said West Catholic Prep guard Zion Stanford, who signed to play college ball with Temple University. “Coach always tells us to keep pushing on that gas pedal. He’s got good energy to keep us going so that we won’t get off-track – even though they have runs like that. He just tells us to keep going.”

Without question, Saturday’s victory was the most grueling for the Burrs – who amassed their advantage largely by holding Pace Academy’s skillful tandem of Eric Chatfield and Kyle Greene to only a combined 13 points through three quarters. West Catholic Prep flexed very few zone looks at the Knights, while countering with jump cuts, post looks, and dribble-drives.

Tied at 27-27 with five minutes left in the third, the Burrs (4-5) put both ends together behind an 18-6 spurt thanks to contributions from four different players, with guard Adam Clark compiling seven of the team’s final nine points.

“I think we were great in the second half when it came to fouls,” praised West Catholic Prep coach Miguel Bocachica. “I don’t think we touched the penalty in the second half. We know that they go as those two guards go, and we had to key in on them. We just tried to make things as hard as possible for them, and I think we did alright. I don’t think it was picture perfect, but it got the job done.”

Down 10-2 to start things Saturday, the Burrs took their largest lead of the game at 47-33 on Amyr Walker’s jumper with 7:39 remaining. And then, as if on cue, the Knights (8-4) replayed a quick rerun of Friday’s heroics within their collective heads.

A combination of missed 1-and-1s at the free-throw line, coupled with several ill-advised passes against the Pace Academy press, nearly hatched an improbable comeback. The Knights needed just five minutes to unleash a 14-2 run, capped by a driving layup from Chatfield – who collected 11 points – for a 49-47 West Catholic Prep edge with 3:22 left.

“We gave it a good effort,” noted Pace Academy coach Sharman White. “We just had some moments where we didn’t execute, and we didn’t do some of the things we needed to do to stay afloat. We got ourselves in a hole, and you can’t live like that. This was similar to our first game here – we couldn’t hit any shots. When we couldn’t make shots, it wore on our defense a little bit.”

Stanford slowed the push temporarily with two subsequent free throws before Walker and Pace Academy’s L.J. Moore (11 points) traded baskets. Greene, who ended with 18 points, then hit a 3-pointer to draw the Knights within 53-52 with 88 ticks remaining.

“We needed every moment of this,” Bocachica said. “We needed to experience all types of situations now and not at the end of our season. We don’t want this to be foreign to them. We want them to be able to handle it.”

And handle it they did. Isaac Cole responded with a driving layup moments later for the Burrs, while Clark (13 points) and Stanford (18 points) combined for four foul shots to ice the game.

With tournament hardware in hand, suddenly the nearly eight-hour journey back to Philadelphia became so much more enjoyable for the Burrs.

“It makes it way easier, especially with three wins in a row,” Bocachica added. “We came here for four. The first game was an amazing game. But to win three in a row after that game, that’s a credit to my guys. They kept their heads up.”