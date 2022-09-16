Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans

TAZEWELL, Va. - On a homecoming evening night to remember, the Bulldogs of Tazewell decided to employ the Wildcat offense and ride senior Cassius Harris to a 39-16 victory over John Battle in front of a packed house at Bulldog Stadium Friday evening.

Harris, who led the receiving corps with 38 yards on nine catches, also rushed for 61 yards, primarily when taking the snaps, and find the end zone twice on the evening.

Brock Alley would start the scoring off for the Dogs, capping off a 9-play, 51-yard drive with an 8-yard dive play up the gut to give Tazewell the early lead.

Not even three minutes of game time ticked off the clock before the Bulldogs would score once more. This time, after a Mit Patel 70-yard run set up Tazewell from the 3, Harris took the snap on the next play and found the house to finish the first quarter up two scores.

Defenses would battle throughout most of the second quarter before the Trojans began to fight back. Freshman quarterback Finn Moss would have his ‘welcome to varsity’ moment as his pass would be picked off and returned for a touchdown by Battle linebacker Elijah Childress, cutting the Trojan defecate to 6 after the point after.

Finn would regroup on the next drive, hooking up with Logan McDonald on an 18-yard crossing route to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

“He played really well, had a couple of mistakes, but what made him have a great game tonight is the way he bounced back from those mistakes,” praised Bulldog head coach J’Me Harris of his young signal caller.

After the long homecoming halftime, John Battle would make quick hay of their opening possession. On the first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Noah Sills would connect with junior Izaya Selz for a 75-yard call to notice. After the point after, the Tazewell lead was down to six.

Two defensive touchdowns, one for each side, would close out the third.

The Tazewell defense would pin back the Trojans and force them to punt from inside their own 20. Tyler Gillespie would recover a snap over the head of the Battle punter in the end zone, and Tazewell’s lead would grow to two scores again.

Not to be outdone, the Battle defense would help their cause when they would entrap a Bulldog ball carrier in the end zone for the safety after a botched snap.

In the 4th, Tazewell would put it away, riding the Wildcat and Harris.

Cassius would carry the rock every play of the 6-play, 1:05 drive and extend the Bulldog lead to 17 with a 4-yard run, his second touchdown of the night.

After the Battle passing attack would stall, Tazewell would close out the game on the ground.

Ayvree Zeigler would round out the scoring on the night, punching it in from 3-yards out with just under five minutes remaining.

“Overall pleased with the outcome of the game but we came out really lethargic to begin the 2nd half and let them get back in the game for a little bit, and good football teams can’t do that,” stated J’Me Harris when asked about the slow start after half-time.

Speaking of goo teams, next weekend, Tazewell (2-2) will travel to defending Class 1 champion Riverheads for a Saturday afternoon tilt while John Battle (1-3) will return home next Friday to host Washington County rival, Patrick Henry.

John Battle 0 7 9 0 - 16

Tazewell 13 7 6 13 - 39

Scoring summary –

T-Alley 8 run (run failed)

T-Harris 3 run (kick good)

J-Childress 65 interception return (kick good)

T-McDonald 18 pass from Moss (kick good)

J-Selz 75 pass from Sills (kick good)

T-Gillespie recovers bad snap in end zone (run failed)

T-Harris 4 run (kick good)

T-Zeigler 3 run (kick blocked)

Team Stats

First Downs: JB 6; TZ 12. Rush-yards: JB 13-(-17); TZ 37-198. Pass yards: JB 180; TZ 76. Comp-Att-Int: JB 15-34-2; TZ 11-13-1. Fumbles-lost: JB 0-0; JB 1-1. Penalty-yards: JB 9-105; TZ 17-138. Punts-Avg: JB 2-30; TZ 5-24.6.