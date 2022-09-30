Bulldogs ride Creasy's arm past Golden Wave

GRUNDY, Va. _ When the lights go down, like Semisonic sang in 1998, ‘you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.’

When a light blew at Nelson Memorial Field, the Bulldogs stepped into high gear to take a victory back across Shortt Gap into Tazewell County.

Behind 314 yards through the air and three touchdowns from the big arm of Carter Creasy, Tazewell prevailed over Grundy 28-14 in Friday night’s slobber knocker in Buchanan County.

“We came out in the second half and the offensive line played a lot better. Carter is back to being Carter and he made some big plays throwing the football,” said Tazewell head coach J’me Harris. “Defense played well. We just held a team that scored 124 points the last two weeks to 14 points on their home field. We gotta be pretty happy about that.”

Harris’s signal-caller knew in the rainy conditions that his team would have to battle adversity.

“We struggled at first with the rain. We knew it was going to be tough. We are a passing team and that it was going to be tough to throw it,” said Creasy, the Bulldogs quarterback. “We really settled in in the second half and made it happen.”

The first half of Friday’s contest in Buchanan County provided entertainment that was good as advertised in the week leading up to the battle between former Southwest District foes.

The visiting Bulldogs decided to light up the scoreboard first on Friday on its second play from scrimmage.

With 6:46 remaining in the first quarter, Tazewell sophomore quarterback, Creasy, found tailback Kaizon Taylor on a screen pass and watched Taylor do the rest. Taylor, the six-foot-211-pound bruiser broke several tackles and carried numerous Golden Wave defenders 29 yards to pay dirt to put Tazewell up 7-0 after the Zephyr Dagout extra point.

While those clad in Kelly Green and White who made the 52-mile journey up 460 West celebrated after Taylor’s brutish score, the Golden Wave put a strategy in place for Ian.

Not Hurricane Ian either.

With 5:35 left in the first quarter, Golden Wave tailback Ian Scammell placed his stamp on his own senior night as he galloped 39 yards to the end zone for a Grundy touchdown. After Scammell plunged in for a successful two-point conversion, Grundy took an 8-7 lead.

While the remainder of the first quarter and the majority of the second quarter saw Grundy’s rushing attack go blow for blow with Tazewell’s aerial attack, neither team seemed to be able to muster toward the end zone.

However, with less than a minute to go in the first half, Creasy found his talented received Cassius Harris on a 33-yard dart getting the Bulldogs down to the Grundy 2-yard-line.

It appeared that the Tazewell offense would push the Bulldogs back in front for the first time in 18 minutes when the Grundy defense made a play that put Nelson Memorial Field on its feet.

As time expired on the first half, a host of Grundy defenders gobbled up Creasy, Tazewell’s signal caller to preserve Grundy’s lead at the half at 8-7.

In the third quarter, it was the passing attack of Tazewell that held strong and helped Tazewell regain the lead.

With 7:55 remaining in the third frame, Creasy tossed his second touchdown strike of the night on a 19-yard connection with Bulldogs wide receiver Cassius Harris to put the Bulldogs in front at 13-7.

Craig Plymal’s squad did not exit the opening period of the second half without making some noise of their own.

With 2:04 remaining in the third quarter, Scammell made his second house call of the night. This time the Golden Wave’s senior captain pushed into the end zone from three yards out. After the Golden Wave’s two-point conversion rush failed, Grundy took back the lead at 14-13.

As the rain fell harder on Golden Wave Drive, the crowd did not leave their seats in the fourth quarter.

With 9:07 left in the contest, Tazewell lined up on a fourth down and one from the Grundy three yard line. Once again it was Taylor, Tazewell’s bruising tailback that pushed for the first down to set Tazewell up with four fresh downs from the Golden Wave two.

That was when a light burst at Nelson Memorial Field with 8:55 left in the contest to stop play momentarily.

However, the very next play after the stoppage, Taylor found his way into the end zone for the second time on the evening. This time the junior found paydirt on a two-yard plunge. The Bulldogs two-point conversion pass from Creasy to Logan McDonald pushed Tazewell back in front of Grundy, 21-14.

“Kaizon’s a grown man when he is running the football like he was tonight,” Harris said. “That opens up a lot of things for us.”

On the ensuing kickoff, the biggest blunder of the evening occurred for the hosts from Buchanan County.

With 8:44 remaining in the contest, Grundy fumbled the kickoff which the Bulldogs recovered in Golden Wave territory to all but cement a Bulldog win.

“There was one turnover in the game,” Grundy head coach Craig Plymal noted. “It was the costly one. That’s football.”

With 7:07 left in the game, Creasy threw his third touchdown of the evening to his third different receiver. The sophomore hit McDonald on a 38-yard pass to extend the Bulldog lead to 28-14, which would be the final score as weather from Hurricane Ian moved into the area.

Creasy was thankful postgame for his many weapons on the Tazewell offense.

“When you got three different guys that can make it happen—they cannot cover everybody,” Creasy noted. “There is going to be a one-on-one matchup somewhere. When I have my guys, when we are dealing, I think we can do really well.”

Logan McDonald placed the exclamation point on Tazewell’s victory Friday. However, the six-foot-three sophomore was not one to reminisce on Friday’s triumph.

“We gotta go to the next week and win the game. We cannot stay in the past,” McDonald stated. “We gotta go into the next week and act like we did not even win a game today.”

As for Grundy, even with a run heavy offense late in the fourth quarter, Plymal never counted his team out of the contest.

“We knew we had enough time to get back in it. We were down and we were doing well with our two-point conversions. We were not panicking. We thought we could drive the field We thought we could get in the end zone and win it,” Plymal said. “We won the first half and that is your goal. We knew they had playmakers in [Harris], [McDonald] and [Creasy]—those three are kids that made plays. They made big plays and they did not turn the ball over. It was a game of momentum changes. We just have to regroup. We have George Wythe coming in here next week and we cannot hang heads now.”

Tazewell;7;0;6;15;—;28

Grundy;8;0;6;0;—;14

Scoring Summary:

T—Taylor 29 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)

G—Scammell 39 yard run (Scammell run)

T—Harris 19 yard pass from Creasy (Kick no good)

G—Scammell 3 yard run (run failed)

T—Taylor 2 yard run (pass good)

T—McDonald 38 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: T 15, G 15; Rushes-Yards: T 24-73, G 46-260; Passing Yards: T 314, G 0; Comp.-Att.-Int: T 19-30-0, G 1-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: T 0-0, G 1-1; Penalties-Yards: T 10-55, G 7-75; Punts-Average: T 0-0, G 2-29.