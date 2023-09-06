Before an estimated crowd of 100,000, Chris Buescher snapped a 222-race winless skid in the 2022 Bristol Night Race.

The Prosper, Texas, native has been building off that triumph this year.

Entering the Sept. 10 race at Kansas Speedway, Buescher ranked fourth in points on the strength of three wins and 13 top-ten finishes.

Can Buescher add another chapter to his breakthrough this Saturday at BMS?

“Night racing at Bristol has been at the top of my bucket list for a really long time,” said Buescher in a recent Zoom conference. “To get that win here last year was special for me and for my (RFK Racing) team. That set us on the right path.”

The key to Buescher’s 2022 Bristol victory was a two-tire pit stop late in the race.

Was Buescher worried about that gutsy decision from his veteran crew chief Scott Graves?

“Not one bit,” Buescher said. “It was up to me to hold on and make it work.”

Buescher said he enjoys the nuances of short tracks like BMS.

“Sometimes you can control your own destiny a little bit more in a short track race,” Buescher said. “When we go to Daytona, that’s not always the case.”

Buescher’s love affair with Bristol Motor Speedway began long before last September.

“I remember watching the Bristol Night Race as a kid,” Buescher said. “When I was racing in the Xfinity Series, that was the one the race I would stay in town for.

“I’m not a great race fan because I want to participate really badly. But I would watch the Bristol Night Race from somewhere up high in the grandstands. This race has been so cool to me for my entire career.”

How cool would a second consecutive triumph under the lights at BMS feel?

“That would be great,” Buescher said. “The atmosphere around the Night Race with the short track racing aspect and all the fans, I always love coming back to Bristol no matter what.”