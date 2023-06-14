Four days after starting at shortstop for Lebanon High School’s baseball team in a 7-0 win over Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 state finals, Seth Buchanan was in the lineup at shortstop for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners and helped his new team celebrate a win as well.

Buchanan went 1-for-4 and collected a sixth-inning RBI single as the State Liners earned a 9-8 sudden-death win over the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets on Wednesday night.

Bristol (5-3) allowed six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to knot the score and that elicited the Appy League’s sudden-death, extra-inning rule. Burlington (5-3) elected to go on offense and that backfired as Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) worked a scoreless 10th to seal the deal for the Bristolians.

A Virginia Military Institute (VMI) signee, Buchanan collected his first Appalachian Leagie hit off Dalton Williams (High Point University) as he drove in Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) to extend Bristol’s lead to 4-1.

He also helped turn a double play.

Buchanan was 1-for-2 with a double and hit by pitch on Saturday as Lebanon won its second state championship in three years at Salem Memorial Ballpark. He was triumphant in his debut with his new squad as well.

Trey Oblas (Grayson Junior College) went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer for Bristol, while Tariq Freeny (Cisco College), Nick Strong (Illinois State) and Blake Wood (Florida State College of Jacksonville) added two hits apiece.

Starting pitcher Harold Baez (Pittsburg State of Kansas) pitched five innings of one-run ball for the State Liners.

Bristol begins a two-game series at Danville today. The State Liners return home Saturday to host the Sock Puppets.