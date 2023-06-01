EMORY, Va. – Lebanon senior Seth Buchanan learned the basics of baseball alongside a special friend.

They played countless backyard games together and dreamed of competing at a high level.

Flash forward to Thursday afternoon.

Seth guided the Pioneers to the Region 1D baseball tournament title at Emory & Henry, while his brother Matthew prepared for this weekend’s NCAA baseball regionals with the University of Virginia.

“I don’t really feel any pressure living up to my brother,” Seth said. “Matthew set the path and I’m doing my best to follow in my own way.”

In Thursday’s 15-3 five-inning win over the Chilhowie Warriors, Buchanan drove in five runs with a double, sacrifice fly and inside-the-park home run. He also pitched four hitless innings while striking out seven.

Matthew Buchanan posted a record of 24-0 as a left-handed pitcher at Lebanon. Seth is a right-hander who was recruited to play at VMI as a middle infielder.

What is the other big difference between the Buchanan brothers?

“Their personalities,” Lebanon coach Cody Compton said. “Matthew is a quiet bulldog who just comes after every hitter. Seth is a more outgoing guy who brings life in the dugout.”

Chilhowie defeated the Pioneers for the regional title last season, but the Pioneers ended the suspense early Thursday by grabbing a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

Lebanon (23-2) collected 11 hits, while relief pitcher Dagan Barton sealed the no-hitter in the fifth inning.

“I felt like we had a solid game plan,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “But in every game against Lebanon, we’ve made little mistakes that added up. That happened again today.”

Those mistakes included five errors.

The only negative notes for Lebanon were three errors and seven walks by Buchanan. That led to Chilhowie’s three-run rally in the fourth inning.

“Those errors and walks aren’t typical for us, but we hit the ball well. If we continue to do that, we will be okay,” Compton said.

The Pioneers will host Region 1C runner-up Narrows on Tuesday night at 6 in the VHSL Class 1 playoffs, while Chilhowie travels to Auburn.

“Lebanon has everything it takes,” Robinson said. “They have pitching and defense, they can hit and their base running is impeccable. You make one mistake in the field, and they take a base.

“I’m very pleased to still be playing. We’ve had guys step up throughout the season, and we will see what happens next week.”

The highlight for Chilhowie was a diving catch by Ezra Taylor in left field.

Every player in the Lebanon lineup collected at least one hit. The hit parade included Jacob Crabtree (two-run single), Chance Parker (run-scoring triple) and speedy 5-foot-7 leadoff batter Zach Hertig with a line single and run-scoring double.

“My role is to get on any way I can and then move around the bases,” Hertig said. “I feel confident with any of our pitchers out there.”

Hertig is also an anchor on defense with his quick instincts in center field.

“That just comes with experience,” Hertig said. “We try to be strong in all areas.”

Several members of large and loud Lebanon contingent, which included former coach Doc Adams, arrived on the E&H campus Thursday well over an hour before game time.

“We had played Chilhowie a bunch this season, so we knew what they had,” Buchanan said. “We’re clicking really good right and will to build off this win next week.”

The spotlight now increases on the younger Buchan and his teammates.

But playoff nerves should not be an issue for Seth, who honed his skill-set last summer with the Kansas City Royals scout team.

“I always played up in age levels growing up, and that really helped my fielding,” said Buchanan, who will compete with the Bristol State Liners in the Appalachian League this summer.

There is another reason why Seth is primed for the playoffs.

“Matthew and I played baseball in the backyard all the time when we were younger. My brother has been motivating me ever since,” said Seth, who plans to be in Charlottesville Saturday for the University of Virginia game.