Buchanan County man pleads guilty to child pornography

ABINGDON, Va. – A Whitewood, Virginia man pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography to an undercover FBI agent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jordan Seth Gross, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

According to the attorney's office, Gross distributed child pornography to the undercover employee in November 2020 and admitted he had been distributing child pornography since he was 14-years-old.

“When individuals distribute images and videos of the sexual abuse of children on the internet, they continue these horrific crimes in perpetuity,” said U.S. Attorney Bubar.

Gross admitted Friday to using a computer messenger application called KIK to communicate with others in a known child pornography chatroom, the release states. Gross accessed his KIK account from from his home as well as his place of employment at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia.