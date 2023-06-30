David Cooper and Louie Mullins go way back.

They grew up in Buchanan County, Virginia, played basketball at now defunct Whitewood High School, and spent hours riding motorcycles together.

For the past three years, Cooper and Mullins have shared another adventure.

Welcome to Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.

“Louie and I are getting up in age, and this racing deal is just something we wanted to try,” Cooper said. “Our families are involved and it’s just good fun.”

Cooper competes in the Sportsman division, while Mullins runs in Super Street. Both men rank among the top seven in points in their respective classes.

“My daddy was into racing in the 1960’s and I’ve been a NASCAR fan ever since,” Mullins said. “Anyone that enjoys motorsports will have a great time here at Lonesome Pine.”

The Buchanan County boys have paid their dues on and off the high-banked track.

Following a 37-year career as a long-haul truck driver, Mullins is now retired and living in Honaker.

“I started out with Mason and Dixon Truck Lines, and eventually went to 46 states from coast to coast. I drove a furniture truck before that at age 16,” Mullins said. “To me, getting out here on the race track and competing is a form of relaxation.”

Mullins actually began his motorsports run in the late 1970s and early 1980s at a storied Richlands dirt track that underwent several name changes.

“The place was called Cedar Hills Raceway and Richlands Motor Speedway,” Mullins said. “We had a lot of cars back then and the racing was good.”

Longtime motorsports fans in the Richlands area might remember Big Al’s Dragway, which featured a 1.8 mile paved dragstrip along with a 1.4 mile dirt oval. Big Al’s operated from 1966-1993.

The return to motorsports for Mullins began when he came to Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park to assist Cooper with his Sportsman ride. A short time later, Mullins was competing himself with sponsorship from Cooper and Bucky’s Bargain Barn in Blountville.

“I was able to win twice last year in the Bomber class. That was neat,” Mullins said.

Cooper, 67, has experience in the coal business and currently works as a contractor.

“When Lonesome Pine first opened in the 1970s, it was a super deal,” Cooper said. “The coal business was doing well and people had money to spend. Those were good times.”

The Cooper race shop, where both men keep their cars, is located in Blountville.

“Louie and I help each other and share information, but we can get competitive when it comes down to the nitty-gritty,” Cooper said. “Lonesome Pine is a nice track. We just more need fans and cars here. Hopefully, this thing will take off and we can have more community events in the area.”

Cooper and Mullins have also raced together at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina, but the mountains of far Southwest Virginia represents their slice of Victory Lane.

“We’re just enjoying life,” Cooper said…

It was a night to remember for team founder Wade Lopez and the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports crew Wednesday at Caraway Speedway in Asheboro, North Carolina, as Caden Kvapil earned his first victory with the team in the 100-lap CARS Tour Pro Late Model feature.

After passing pole-winner Connor Zilisch in the opening laps, Kvapil controlled the remainder of the event before a capacity crowd.

“I knew we had a good car once we passed Connor for the lead,” Kvapil said. “From that point on, we were saving the right rear tire as much as we could. Towards the end of the race, I was starting to lose grip and the car started to slide. I just maintained.”

Michigan teen Katie Hettinger, who formerly competed for the Highlands operation, finished second in the 17-car field.

“This win feels awesome,” said Kvapil after his third career CARS tour triumph. “We haven’t started the season like we wanted, but the Highlands team gave me a great car.”

The next Pro Late Model event is set for July 8 at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, North Carolina. Hettinger and Kvapil top the point standings in the series.

In Wednesday’s CARS Tour Late Model feature, second-generation driver Layne Riggs appeared to earn his sixth career tour win in his first start with the new Kevin Harvick Incorporated team. But in post-race inspection, series officials found a part on the Riggs car that was over tolerance. As a result, Riggs was disqualified on Thursday and the win was awarded to second-place finisher Jared Fryar.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson finished eighth in the 31-car field while former Cup regular Jeremy Mayfield was last.

The CARS tour has received increased exposure following the recent announcement that veteran short track competitor Josh Berry (Hendersonville, Tenn.) will drive the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2024.

Pit Stops: The points leaders at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park include Kyle Barnes (Draper, Va.) in Sportsman, Kevin Canter (Abingdon) in Mod 4, Alan Rich (Waynesville, N.C.) in Street Stock, Hunter Morgan (Kingsport) in Bandoleros, Paul Stanley in Pure 4 and Chris Coleman in Super Street. Barnes has won eight of the 10 features…With six straight victories in the Street Stock class at Kingsport Speedway, Jamie Meadows (Castlewood) continues to be one of the hottest drivers in the region.