Avery Mabe was the starting pitcher for the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night.

Seth Buchanan started at shortstop for the Bristol State Liners.

They’ll soon be joined in the Appalachian League by a guy they both know really well.

On the same day it was revealed that left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) was rejoining the Bristol State Liners, the team rolled to a 15-4 win over Pulaski at Calfee Park in a contest that ended a couple of minutes after 11:20 p.m.

Matthew Buchanan appeared in five games this season for the University of Virginia Cavaliers and is in his second stint with the State Liners. He made four starts for the club in 2021.

His younger brother is Seth Buchanan, a Virginia Military Institute (VMI) signee who went 0-for-4 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday’s win.

“We are very excited to have Matthew Buchanan back here in Bristol and especially for him to be able to once again to be on the same playing field and teammates with his brother Seth,” said State Liners president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell. “These two brothers grew up playing baseball together and played on the same high school team as well. Their college careers have taken them in different directions but it is amazing how they have now returned back to Southwest Virginia and are playing together with the Bristol State Liners. I am not sure, but I think that this is a first for the new Appalachian League format.”

Mabe, a former star at George Wythe High School, is Matthew Buchanan’s roommate at UVa and he made his 2023 Appy League debut on Friday, surrendering two runs in three innings and getting tagged with the loss for the River Turtles.

Bristol (8-7) finished with 17 hits and drew 10 walks against six different Pulaski pitchers.

Dalton Bargo (Missouri) went 5-for-6 for the State Liners, while Trey Oblas (Grayson College) went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and blasted his third homer of the season. Jake Cooper (Penn State) contributed three hits in the win, while starting pitcher Holden Phelps (Pittsburgh) struck out seven and yielded two runs in five strong innings of work.

Bristol faces the Kingsport Axmen in a road game tonight, before hosting that same team on Sunday at 6 p.m.