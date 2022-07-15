Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BRISTOL, Va. – There was a buzz in the air at the former Bristol Mall Friday as Virginia’s first casino officially opened its doors to the pub…
BRISTOL, Va. – The first time Jim McGlothlin stepped inside the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, was during last Thursday’s VIP reception.
OAKWOOD, Va. – Awakened around midnight Tuesday by her black Labrador Vayda, Patty Mullins was startled to see floodwaters a foot deep and ris…
One person died at South Holston Lake over the weekend apparently while unloading a boat at an area boat ramp.
Campbell guided Fort Chiswell to the best season in program history in 2022 as the Pioneers compiled a 20-6 record and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Julie Newman plans to return to televisions screens in Southwest Virginia – next year.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A plan to build a 12-court pickleball park in Bristol, Tennessee is becoming a reality.
BRISTOL, Va. – City leaders on Tuesday approved a plan to build a $30 million apartment complex in the center of The Falls commercial development.
Carrying bags of crinkle fries and burritos he had picked up from the frozen foods section, Forrest Stuart was strolling through Food City in Boones Creek, Tennessee, a couple of months ago when a stranger excitedly approached him and asked to snap a selfie.
GLADE SPRING, Va.— A Glade Spring fireman and paramedic has opened a restaurant in the town square as a tribute to the town’s firefighters and…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.