BTES: TVA calls for rolling blackouts to conserve power

Customers of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services can expect some rolling blackouts today due to high power demand, interim CEO Clayton Dowell said just before 11 a.m.
"We just received word from TVA to begin rolling blackouts to help conserve electricity," Dowell told the Herald Courier. "We have pre-identified sections that we will turn off in 15- minute intervals and then turn back on and go to the next section."
TVA reported this morning that demand across the TVA service area pushed past 30,000 MW due to single-digit temperatures region-wide.
BTES reported about 100 customers temporarily without power this morning but that has been restored.
The provider serves about 34,000 customers.
