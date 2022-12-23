 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is partnering with The Vein Company who is sponsoring 1,333 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
breaking

BTES: TVA calls for rolling blackouts to conserve power

  • 0

Customers of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services can expect some rolling blackouts today due to high power demand, interim CEO Clayton Dowell said just before 11 a.m.

"We just received word from TVA to begin rolling blackouts to help conserve electricity," Dowell told the Herald Courier. "We have pre-identified sections that we will turn off in 15- minute intervals and then turn back on and go to the next section."

TVA reported this morning that demand across the TVA service area pushed past 30,000 MW due to single-digit temperatures region-wide.

BTES reported about 100 customers temporarily without power this morning but that has been restored.

The provider serves about 34,000 customers.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts