Bristol, Virginia man charged after dragging dog behind car

BRISTOL, Va. - A Bristol, Virginia man was charged Sunday after a dog dragged behind his vehicle died from its injuries, the Bristol Virginia Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Dustin Tyler Edwards, 22, has been charged with felony animal cruelty causing death or injury.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls of a dog being dragged by a vehicle in the area of Commonwealth Avenue Extension, the statement reads.

Several citizens witnessed an animal being dragged behind a vehicle and were trying to get the vehicle driver to stop but were unsuccessful.

One citizen was able to get the vehicle to stop at a business on Euclid Avenue, but the tether attached to the back of the vehicle was broken and the animal was no longer attached to the vehicle.

The route taken by the driver was retraced, and the dog was found lying in the roadway on Spurgeon Lane. The dog was severely injured and succumbed to the injuries before it could receive any medical treatment

Edwards, who owned the dog, deemed the incident accidental, the statement read.

Edwards is held without bond in the Bristol Virginia Jail.