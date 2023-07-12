BRISTOL, Va. — After a lengthy selection process, the Bristol Virginia City School Board has chosen David Scott as the new Bristol Virginia City Schools Superintendent.

Scott, who is the Assistant Superintendent of Henry County Virginia Schools, is excited to take on the role of superintendent of Bristol Virginia City Schools on Aug.1 and is looking forward to working closely with teachers, staff, and the Bristol, Virginia community.

“We’ve got some family in the Tri-Cities area. So, we’re not strangers to it. But getting to know Bristol is definitely something we’re excited about,” Scott said. “I’m coming from a slightly larger school division, so this gives me an opportunity, I think, to work more closely with the school administrators and the teachers and really have an opportunity to learn a lot about the community and see where I can support it.”

Scott is also looking forward to working in Bristol Virginia City Schools intermediate school project.

“I’m looking forward to the transition to include the Intermediate School. I think that’s going to be a fun project, even though it’ll be a very time-consuming endeavor,” Scott said. “I think anytime that there’s a new building opening, that’s going to be exciting for the community.”

Bristol Virginia Schools Assistant Superintendent Gary Ritchie will serve as interim superintendent until Aug. 1, when Scott will take over the position officially.

Randy Alvis, chair of the Bristol Virginia School board, explained that the selection process, during which they interviewed 18 candidates, was a good one and highlighted Scott’s wealth of experience in various departments as key to his selection. “He has experience, and as an assistant superintendent, he’s been in finance. He’s been in transportation, so he’s had his hand a little bit in all the school system,” Alvis said. “That’s kind of separated from the rest of the candidates.”

Alvis emphasized that Scott, who will be moving to Bristol with his family, will be personally and professionally invested in continuing the forward-thinking work that has come to define the Bristol, Va. School system.

“Our last several superintendents have been advocates for the school system, for southwest Virginia, and we don’t anticipate that dropping off,” Alvis said. “He’s got four children that’s going to be in the system. So he’s gonna want to move that system forward and keep up with changing times.”

“Education is always changing, and I think he will be at the forefront of that,” Alvis said.