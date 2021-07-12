Bristol Va. police ask public for tips on man seen downtown

BRISTOL, Va. -- The Bristol Virginia Police Department has asked the public to help them identify a man who has been seen downtown and in the Exit 7 area over the past few days, the department said in a weekend Facebook post that included photos of the man (see below).

“We appreciate all the tips we have received in regard to the identity of this subject,” the department said in a Monday morning update to the post. “However, we were made aware that some had mistakenly thought this was a missing person. That is not the case. We needed to locate this person in regard to an investigation we are conducting.”