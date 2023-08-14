'IT'S A FAMILY PASTIME'

BRISTOL, Va. — Mini golfers of all ages now have a home at the recently opened Traveling Bear Indoor Mini Golf.

James Jarvis, the owner of the Traveling Bear Indoor Mini Golf, emphasized that mini golf has always been a family pastime and highlighted that it is a sport that is accessible to everyone, no matter their age.

"Our family loves it, grew up doing it, it's like baseball, it's a family pastime," Jarvis said. "I mean, it doesn't discriminate against age like some sports, tennis, you know, certain things. Mini golf doesn't. You see the kids play as well as the elderly."

A round of mini golf at The Traveling Bear Indoor Mini Golf, which is located at 1125 Old Euclid Ctr., Bristol, Va., costs $11 per person.

There are 18 holes in the Traveling Bear's indoor mini golf course, each with its own sponsor and unique Tri-Cities theme from the Bristol Motor Speedway to the Bristol Skateway, Classic Recording Studio, and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Jarvis explained that he originally had intended to have one theme for the whole course. However, he quickly realized in coming up with ideas that it would be better to instead showcase all of Bristol and the region.

"We have so much here in our area. I made a list of okay Country Music Museum, do it all country. Racetrack, do it all racing," Jarvis said. "I looked down at my list, and I was like, I'm just going to do the list, do them all. Do the Tri-Cities. Let's do them all and include everybody."

For Jarvis, hole 18 is the most significant, as it is an ode to his family and his coal mining roots.

"The 18th hole is real special to me. It's my family, my dad, my grandpa, and my uncle, the three men that I was raised around the most and had the biggest influence in my life. We're all three coal miners," Jarvis said.

"The bear in my logo, his name is Big Jack, and Big Jack was my grandfather's name. He was six-foot-three, a very tall man. He was a general mine foreman for Island Creek Coal Company."

The Traveling Bear Indoor Mini Golf Course is fully ADA-accessible for players of all ages.

Jarvis, who works third shift as a welder at Hapco in Abingdon, Va., emphasized that he is still getting used to being the boss and hopes that the Traveling Bear becomes a place where people of all ages, from kids to college students and their families can spend some time having fun. "I went from clocking in to clocking in somebody else, and so it's a little bit of a change. I'm still new to this," Jarvis said.

The Traveling Bear Indoor Mini Golf is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday to Saturday and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.