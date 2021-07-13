Bristol Tennessee police: Drive with caution at 2020 top crash sites

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The Bristol Tennessee Police Department announced the city’s five worst crash areas for 2020 and asked community members to use extra caution--and obey speed limits--at those sites.

West State Street at Medical Park Boulevard, U.S. Highway 11-W at the Pinnacle Parkway, and Volunteer Parkway’s intersections with Windsor Avenue, Broad Street and Weaver Pike were the city’s “top crash areas” in 2020, Bristol Tennessee Police Lt. Jimmy Dillard said in a Tuesday morning statement.

“...the Bristol Tennessee Police Department is requesting help from the community,” Dillard said in the statement. “If you are traveling near one of these intersections, please be cognizant of the speed limit and use caution.”

“With support from the community, we are hoping to drastically reduce the number of accidents at these locations,” Dillard added. “The top crash areas will be a primary focus for our department.”