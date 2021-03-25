Bristol, Tennessee government, business leaders break ground at industrial park

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee leaders and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services executives broke ground Wednesday morning on two pad-ready sites in the Bristol Business Park.
“When you and I look around, we see the beauty of our region, with this park nestled in the hills of Northeast Tennessee,” said Erin Downs, chairwoman of BTES board of directors. “But when a future industry owner looks at this site, they see time and money.”
BTES purchased the 50-acre property along state Route 394 in 1997 with the intention of creating a site designed to minimize costs and risk for developers by implementing infrastructure with water, sewer, gas, electricity and fiber optics.