 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Tennessee City Schools alter food pickup locations, times
0 comments

Bristol Tennessee City Schools alter food pickup locations, times

  • Updated
  • 0

Bristol Tennessee City Schools amended its meal distribution schedule on Monday.

Tuesday and Thursday meal distributions at Vance Middle School will change to Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the front entrances of Avoca Elementary School and Fairmount Elementary School.

Children ages 18 and under can pick up breakfast and lunch bundles weekly.

The USDA extended the program providing free meals for children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension allows Bristol Tennessee City Schools to serve free meals through June 30 to in-person and remote students, regardless of income.

Meals pickups are a drive-thru concept. Meals will be cold items that can be heated when ready to eat. There will be no home delivery.

Call (423) 652-9222 for additional information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts