Bristol Tennessee City Schools alter food pickup locations, times

Bristol Tennessee City Schools amended its meal distribution schedule on Monday.
Tuesday and Thursday meal distributions at Vance Middle School will change to Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the front entrances of Avoca Elementary School and Fairmount Elementary School.
Children ages 18 and under can pick up breakfast and lunch bundles weekly.
The USDA extended the program providing free meals for children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension allows Bristol Tennessee City Schools to serve free meals through June 30 to in-person and remote students, regardless of income.
Meals pickups are a drive-thru concept. Meals will be cold items that can be heated when ready to eat. There will be no home delivery.
Call (423) 652-9222 for additional information.