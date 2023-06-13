The Bristol State Liners are in the midst of a six-game road swing and on Tuesday night they got stranded on the bases in Burlington.

Bristol left 13 men on and went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position in dropping a 7-4 decision to the Sock Puppets at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

The State Liners (4-3) never led in losing their second straight game.

Derek Cease (Penn State) clubbed a two-run double in the sixth inning for Bristol, while Joe Cardinale (Utah) scored a run and also collected a RBI.

Starting pitcher Cade Davis (George Washington) of the State Liners allowed just two runs on one hit in four innings of work, but was tagged with the hard-work loss.

The struggles continued for Bristol reliever Sebastian Bentz (Siena College) as was charged with four runs and managed to get just one out in the fifth inning as ERA swelled to a ghastly 162.00.

Burlington (5-2) received two hits from Elon University standout Kenny Mallory Jr., while Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina) and Troy McGirt (Elon) tallied two RBIs apiece. Jarrett Miller (Morehead State) struck out three of the four batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth to notch the save.

The two teams play again today at Burlington at 7 p.m.