Bristol realtor sentenced to 10 years for ponzi-type scheme

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – A Bristol, Tennessee woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday after defrauding clients in a real estate ponzi-type scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Tammy Lynn Hawk, 47, was charged with one count each of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and making a false tax return.

Hawk was a well-established real estate agent in the Bristol, Tennessee area, the news release states. Under the scheme, she would notify clients of large profits to be made with quick-flip properties, take cash from the victims and repay previous victims with funds she acquired from newer victims

Hawk defrauded at least 24 victims and, by the time her scheme was discovered, 12 victims remained unpaid and had lost over $500,000, the release continued.

“Tammy Hawk’s fraudulent scheme not only betrayed her clients’ trust, but also caused them devastating financial harm,” said Acting United States Attorney Francis Hamilton III.

Hawk was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She will also be required to make restitution of $658,838 to her unpaid victims and $71,062 in unpaid taxes to the United States.