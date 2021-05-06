 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Public Library offering Tennessee boat test
0 comments

Bristol Public Library offering Tennessee boat test

  • Updated
  • 0

BRISTOL, Va. - Tennesseans seeking to obtain a Boating Safety Education Certificate can do so by taking the required exam at the Bristol Public Library on May 15.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1989 are required to carry the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency-issued certificate while on the water.

To schedule an exam time, call 276-645-8790 or email jcc@bristol-library.org.

Those who cannot attend on the test date can reschedule during the Jones Creativity Center’s regular operating hours, which are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts