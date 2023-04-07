Bristol Motor Speedway
Dirt Qualifying & Race Records
Bristol Dirt Qualifying Record: Cole Custer started from the pole - finished second in Qualifying Race 1 and gained seven positions.
2022 Bristol Dirt Pole Winner: Cole Custer started from the pole - finished second in Qualifying Race 1 and gained seven positions.
2021 Bristol Dirt Pole Winner: Qualifying was cancelled due to weather – Metric Qualifying set the starting lineups – Kyle Larson started from first.
Bristol Dirt Track Race Record: Joey Logano, Ford, 46.313 mph, (2:43:53), March 29, 2021
2022 Bristol Dirt Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Toyota, 34.973 mph, (3:34:27), April 17, 2022
2021 Bristol Dirt Race Winner: Joey Logano, Ford, 46.313 mph, (2:43:53), March 29, 2021
BMS Track Facts
Season Race: 8 of 36 (04-09-23)
Track Size: 0.5-miles
Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24-28 degrees
Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24-28 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5-9 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 4-8 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 650 feet
Backstretch Length: 650 feet
Race Length: 250 laps / 125 miles
Stages 1 & 2 Length: 75 laps (each)
Final Stage Length: 100 laps
BMS Drivers to Watch
Past history on Bristol Dirt (2 races)
Christopher Bell: One top 10; Average Finish of 20.5
Ryan Blaney: One top five, two top 10; Average Finish of 6.5
Alex Bowman: One top 10; Average Finish of 14.0
Kyle Busch: One win, one top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 9
William Byron: One top 10; Average Finish of 12
Justin Haley: One top 15; Average Finish of 14
Kyle Larson: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 16.5.
Joey Logano: One win, two top fives, two top 10s; Average Finish of 2
Tyler Reddick: One top five, two top 10s; Average Finish of 4.5
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 15.5
Daniel Suarez: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 8
Martin Truex Jr: One top 20; Average Finish of 20