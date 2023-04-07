Bristol Motor Speedway

Dirt Qualifying & Race Records

Bristol Dirt Qualifying Record: Cole Custer started from the pole - finished second in Qualifying Race 1 and gained seven positions.

2022 Bristol Dirt Pole Winner: Cole Custer started from the pole - finished second in Qualifying Race 1 and gained seven positions.

2021 Bristol Dirt Pole Winner: Qualifying was cancelled due to weather – Metric Qualifying set the starting lineups – Kyle Larson started from first.

Bristol Dirt Track Race Record: Joey Logano, Ford, 46.313 mph, (2:43:53), March 29, 2021

2022 Bristol Dirt Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Toyota, 34.973 mph, (3:34:27), April 17, 2022

2021 Bristol Dirt Race Winner: Joey Logano, Ford, 46.313 mph, (2:43:53), March 29, 2021

BMS Track Facts

Season Race: 8 of 36 (04-09-23)

Track Size: 0.5-miles

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24-28 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24-28 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5-9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 4-8 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 650 feet

Backstretch Length: 650 feet

Race Length: 250 laps / 125 miles

Stages 1 & 2 Length: 75 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 100 laps

BMS Drivers to Watch

Past history on Bristol Dirt (2 races)

Christopher Bell: One top 10; Average Finish of 20.5

Ryan Blaney: One top five, two top 10; Average Finish of 6.5

Alex Bowman: One top 10; Average Finish of 14.0

Kyle Busch: One win, one top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 9

William Byron: One top 10; Average Finish of 12

Justin Haley: One top 15; Average Finish of 14

Kyle Larson: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 16.5.

Joey Logano: One win, two top fives, two top 10s; Average Finish of 2

Tyler Reddick: One top five, two top 10s; Average Finish of 4.5

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 15.5

Daniel Suarez: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 8

Martin Truex Jr: One top 20; Average Finish of 20