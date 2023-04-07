BMS Drivers to Watch
Past history on Bristol Dirt
Christopher Bell: One top 10; Average Finish of 20.5
Ryan Blaney: One top five, two top 10; Average Finish of 6.5
Alex Bowman; One top 10; Average Finish of 14.0
Kyle Busch: One win, one top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 9
William Byron: One top 10; Average Finish of 12
Justin Haley: One top 15; Average Finish of 14
Kyle Larson: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 16.5.
Joey Logano: One win, two top fives, two top 10s; Average Finish of 2
Tyler Reddick: One top five, two top 10s; Average Finish of 4.5
People are also reading…
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 15.5
Daniel Suarez: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 8
Martin Truex Jr: One top 20; Average Finish of 20