BMS Drivers to Watch

Past history on Bristol Dirt

Christopher Bell: One top 10; Average Finish of 20.5

Ryan Blaney: One top five, two top 10; Average Finish of 6.5

Alex Bowman; One top 10; Average Finish of 14.0

Kyle Busch: One win, one top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 9

William Byron: One top 10; Average Finish of 12

Justin Haley: One top 15; Average Finish of 14

Kyle Larson: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 16.5.

Joey Logano: One win, two top fives, two top 10s; Average Finish of 2

Tyler Reddick: One top five, two top 10s; Average Finish of 4.5

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 15.5

Daniel Suarez: One top five, one top 10; Average Finish of 8

Martin Truex Jr: One top 20; Average Finish of 20