BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee, residents Michael Rutledge and Joey Graybeal recently embarked on a buddy trip to Myrtle Beach.

They returned from their sun-soaked adventure with a pair of nifty trophies, a large check and a taste of national exposure.

Welcome to the World Putting League.

“This sport is such a stress reliever, and it’s even better when you can compete in a national event with a friend,” Rutledge said.

That event was held on the afternoon of June 26 at the Aloha Island Mini Golf Course. Sanctioning was provided by the U.S. ProMiniGolf Association, while The Action Network handled live-streaming and on-site announcers.

The storyline for the Bristol boys was straight out of a Disney move.

With almost flawless execution on the 18-hole layout, Graybeal emerged as the winner with a score of 8-under. Rutledge finished second at 6-under.

“It was definitely a cool experience,” Graybeal said.

What type of star in the MiniGolf universe is Graybeal?

Consider that his face was imprinted on promotional banners all around the Aloha Island layout.

“The WPL is a first-year organization and they contacted me to play in tournaments,” Graybeal said. “After I won the second and third events on the tour, I asked the WPL officials if I could get someone from my home area involved.”

According to Graybeal, the key to success was all about research and repetition.

“Before the tournament, Michael and I made a two-day trip to the beach to practice at the course and I showed Michael every shot that I know,” Graybeal said. “When we went back for the tournament, we were both ready to play.”

The path to professional MiniGolf for Rutledge and Graybeal has several common themes.

Here’s how the winding road began for Rutledge in his teen years.

“I went on a date at a Putt-Putt course in Bristol,” Rutledge said. “When I finished my round, the man working there asked about my score and then gave me a pass to play in tournaments.”

Soon after landing a job at the same course, Rutledge decided to make a bold move.

“I received a postcard that advertised a $50,000 tournament in Lynchburg, Virginia,” said Rutledge, who played one year on the golf team at Sullivan East High School. “The internet was in its infancy back then so I didn’t know how good other players were around the country, but me and a buddy found went up and found out.

“The year was 1999 and that was my first pro tournament. I finished out of the money, but I’ve been competing pretty much ever since.”

Rutledge turned pro in 1999. After taking a decade-long break from the game, he returned in style.

Relying on his custom-made Scotty Cameron putter, the 42-year-old Rutledge has won over 100 tournaments on the local, regional and national level.

“I don’t play as much as some pros because my daughter is involved in travel sports, but I do to try to enter 6-7 big events each year,” Rutledge said. “I’ve played in states from Texas and Louisiana to Tennessee. I had no idea that one date on a Putt-Putt course would lead to all this.”

Graybeal, 53, also learned the essentials of his game at a Bristol course.

“That was my first job,” Graybeal said. “I worked there from age 15-18 and started playing when I found the time.”

Like Rutledge, Graybeal followed an undulating path to stardom. For example, the Tennessee High graduate did not even compete on the high school golf team.

“I didn’t have any golf clubs and I didn’t have the money to play on a team,” Graybeal said. “I learned the game the hard way.”

After competing locally, Graybeal entered his first travel tournament at age 40 and turned pro in 2013.

“I was busy with my kid and I got involved in fishing,” Graybeal said. “Before I hurt my shoulder, I used to play golf all the time.”

Graybeal decided to give Mini Golf another try after driving by his old course and work place in Bristol.

“I talked to a young player, who ended up being the son of one of my best friends,” Graybeal said. “I told the player about my experiences with the game and how I went about things. The next thing I knew, I was competing in tournaments with him.”

The resume for Graybeal includes over 100 tournament wins and well over $50,000 in earnings while competing on two different tours. In 2019, he claimed the top prize in the Masters of Mini Golf tournament in Myrtle Beach.

“I’ve played everywhere from Roanoke and Richmond to Louisiana and Texas,” Graybeal said.

Over the past two years, Graybeal has been a on a serious roll. He won the Putt-Putt national championship in Augusta, Georgia, last year and claimed over 12 titles this season.

“I’m really good at reading greens, but success in this sport is all about muscle memory from hitting the same shot over and over,” Graybeal said. “You are not worried about how hard you hit the ball, you just do it. And I use the same (Odyssey) putter.”

For his latest World Putting League conquest in Myrtle Beach, Graybeal earned $1,300 while overcoming 90-degree heat, strong winds and an experienced field.

“It’s neat to be able to win money while hanging out with your buddies at the beach and doing something you like,” Graybeal said.

There was another twist to the event as viewers on The Action Network were able to place bets on the action.

“Yes, it was pretty wild to have people around the world betting on me,” Graybeal said. “I even got a betting slip from one guy in Australia that placed a $50 bet on me and won around $275.”

The next challenge for Graybeal is a one-on-match on July 13 in Myrtle Beach against United States National Mini Golf Team member Gary Hester.

Graybeal is also interested in a $500,000-to-win tournament that will be held this fall in Arizona.

“I might do this sport full-time if I win there,” Graybeal said.

Graybeal operates a lawn care business, while Rutledge works as a school resource officer at the Viking Academy in Bristol.

For now, Graybeal and Rutledge are enjoying their status as VIPs for the World Putting League.

In addition to prize money and national exposure on its streaming service, the WPL offers media training for its competitors. A photo of Graybeal is currently on the home page of the World Putting League website.

“The WPL is growing fast and series officials are talking about hosting events all over the country, including Jefferson City in Tennessee,” Graybeal said.

One goal for Rutledge is to highlight the rich history for Putt- Putt and Mini Golf around Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“During the 1980s, Putt-Putt was very popular around the nation and there were huge crowds for Monday tournaments at courses in the Bristol area,” Rutledge said. “This region, especially in Bristol and Kingsport, still has some of the best pro and amateur players around.

“I’m proud to be part of that history, and I want to keep it going.”