Bristol Virginia Police have made an arrest in regard to a rash of thefts from vehicles which occurred during nighttime hours between April 20-April 24.

Ryan Brown, 30, of Bristol, Virginia was charged with multiple counts of theft from vehicles and credit card fraud. The fraud charge stemmed from his use of a credit card taken from one of the vehicles, according to a written statement

The thefts took place during the overnight hours in mostly residential neighborhoods and all of the vehicles entered were unlocked.

He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va.

Police remind everyone to lock their vehicles and keep personal items hidden from view if left inside, even if the vehicle is parked in your driveway at home.