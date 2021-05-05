Bristol Library hosting free vaccination clinic

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Public Library will be hosting a series of free Covid-19 vaccination clinics provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

Clinics begin tomorrow from noon to 3 p.m. and run every Thursday through June 24.

“We are excited to give COVID-19 vaccines in the heart of downtown Bristol,” said Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “With the spread of variants in our region, it is more important than ever to get your vaccine to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

The clinic is open to anyone over the age of 18 who requires either first or second shots of the Moderna vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

Call 276-642-7335 to set up an appointment.