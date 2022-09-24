Bristol Cross agate

Bristol Cross
At Steele Creek Park
Girls
Large School
Team Scores
Daniel Boone 47, David Crockett 61, Dobyns Bennett 65, Knox Bearden 109, Tennessee High 131, Morristown West 136, Eastside 146, Jefferson County 234, West Ridge 261
Individual Results
1. Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 19:26.5; 2. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:43.6; 3. Maggie Bellamy (DC) 20:11.2; 4. Breanna Dunn (DC) 20:35.9. 5. Kerrigan Lewis (Boone) 20:38.6; 6. Peyton Couch (MW) 20:40.3, 7. Emma Baker (DB) 20:51.1; 8. Millie Lovett (Bearden) 20:57.0; 9. Kailee-Ann Conner (DB) 21:03.6, 10. Sarah Siner (DB) 21:14.6
Small Schools
Team Scores
Virginia High 63, John Battle 72, Abingdon 91, Greeneville 93, Eastern Montgomery 122, Elizabethton 126, Sullivan East 135, West Greene 199, Marion 201
Individual Results
1. Abigail Rhudy (Taze) 19:37.0; 2. Jenna Pittman (Cocke County) 20:26.6; 3. Jessi Looney (Grundy) 20:43.7; 4. Eowyn Warner (Wolf Hills Home School) 20:55.5, 5. Cecelia Johnson (AHS) 21:05.7; 6. Elena Fibraio (Ashville) 21:29.9, 7. Myra Kariuiki (VHS) 21:37.5; 8. Mylee Jones (SE) 21:44.5; 9. Helen Hackett (Eliz) 22:00.2; 10. Melina Summey (UH) 22:14.7
Boys
Large Schools
Team Scores
Daniel Boone 38, Dobyns-Bennett 62, Eastside 72, Jefferson County 108, Morristown West 121, Knox Bearden 126, David Crockett 187, Tennessee High 196, West Ridge 250
Individual Finishers
1. Luke Mussard (DB) 15:59.5; 2. Cade Crum (Bearden) 16:11.7; 3. Alex Quackenbush (Boone) 16:13.0; 4. Bryson Lewis (Boone) 16:20.3; 5. Ashton Sheesly (Boone) 16:36.3; 6. Jack Barrett (Eastside) 16:37.1; 7. Samuel Cline (Boone) 16:38.6; 8. Jackson Wyatt (Eastside) 16:51.4; 9. Nick Sexton (MW) 17:11.1; 10. Ethan Wellman (DB) 17:12.9
Small Schools
Team Scores
Elizabethton 67, Sullivan East 70, Wolf Hills Home School 78,Greeneville 144, Lee High 228,Virginia High 231, Tazewell 241, John Battle 251, Abingdon 252, Castlewood 262, University High 265, Marion 268, Unicoi County 282, Cherokee 354, Cocke County 359, Gate City 368, South Greene 377, Kingsport Area Christian 471
Individual Results
1. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy) 16:44.1; 2. Braden Williams (UH) 17:21.6; 3. Henry Hunter (Wolf Hills) 17:31.1; 4. Max Garner (Eliz) 17:31.4; 5. Adam Gibson (Castlewood) 17:31.9; 6. James Shirk (SE) 17:34.3; 7. Jacob Witcher (SE) 17:45.3; 8. Bennett Hunter (Wolf Hills) 17:48.6; 9. Ian Rhudy (Taze) 18:03.4; 10.Morgan Leach (Greeneville) 18:03.5
