Chase Briscoe sensed trouble following the conclusion of the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I was fully expecting to get punched in the mouth or come away with a black eye,” Briscoe said.

The drama involved the final lap where Briscoe attempted a daring pass of leader Tyler Reddick by driving deep into the final turn.

“Considering everything that went on over the last 10-15 laps and running down Tyler as much as I had, I felt it like it was really my only move,” Briscoe said.

What followed next has been replayed and rehashed countless times.

As Briscoe struggled to execute his pass and maintain control, he clipped the side of the Reddick car.

When Briscoe and Reddick spun, Kyle Busch zoomed past for the win.

“I knew that I had to go up to Tyler and apologize after that,” Briscoe said. “When I got to Tyler, I saw that he was smiling and that definitely helped relieve some of the nerves.”

Briscoe attributed the calm reaction to the brotherhood found among dirt racers.

“Only four or five guys in the field wouldn’t have punched me, and they all up grew up racing on dirt,’’ Briscoe said.

According to Briscoe, the dirt racing brothers include Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

“Those guys understood what my move was about on the final lap and what the intention was behind it,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe also has vast experience competing on dirt in various disciplines.

“I knew Tyler’s background,” Briscoe said. “And he told me that he would have done the exact same thing as I did.”

In the months after that Bristol bash, Briscoe examined the costs and rewards of the final lap drama.

“I don’t know if I would do anything different,” Briscoe said. “I do wish that things would have ended different for myself and Tyler. But when you’re in that moment and trying to chase a win, it’s hard not to make some kind of move.”

While Briscoe was forced to settle for the twenty-second spot, there was one cool feature from the final chapter.

“I’ve watched all the highlights from past Bristol races. To be part of one of the top-10 finishes in track history is pretty cool, especially at a place with all that history,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe begins his next Bristol history hunt in Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

“I just love dirt racing,” Briscoe sad. “I think it’s important that NASCAR does these races on dirt, so I want to be part of it in every way I can.

“Hopefully, we can have another great race for the fans.”