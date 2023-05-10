For various reasons, the idea of a motorsports museum has never taken hold in the Bristol area.

Here’s an alternative vision that could showcase the rich legacy of stock car racing in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia while helping to inspire a new generation of competitors and fans.

Let’s call it Bristol Mini Speedway.

We’re talking karting on a grand scale with seating, snack bars and displays to document the stories of the many successful racers, mechanics, team owners, officials and tracks from the region.

There are an abundance of outlets for youth baseball, softball and soccer athletes to compete in travel ball tournaments every weekend. Why not do something for young racers?

In the pre-Internet era, local communities featured an assortment of Go Kart facilities that offered all sorts of enjoyment for families.

Beechnut Raceway in Blountville was a proving ground for racers who wanted to compete against some of the top talent in the Southeast.

While Beechnut is now just a pleasant memory, Kingsport Kartway is thriving with competition in several classes nearly every Saturday afternoon. Following an 18-year lull, the expansive Kartway was reopened in 2020.

There is no better way than karting to learn the basics of car control, passing and commitment.

There is plenty of karting talent in the Mountain Empire. Just consider prodigies such Blountville’s Konner Tuell and Everett Larson from Washington County, Virginia.

With teams and racers from towns and cities through Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, a Bristol Mini Speedway could become a hot spot for teams and sponsors throughout the region.

One can only hope and dream.

Pit Stops: After earning the pole and leading the most laps, Highlands Motorsports driver Caden Kvapil finished second in Friday’s 24-car CARS Tour Pro Late Model event at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, North Carolina. Kvapil is just 14 points off the points lead entering the May 17 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway…

Asheville’s Jacob York earned his first win at Kingsport Speedway last Friday by holding off Kingsport’s Keith Helton in the Late Model Sportsman feature. Helton was not happy with the recent decision of track officials to add 75 pounds of weight to his car after he dominated the first three races. Trey Lane finished third, followed by David Brown. Kaleb Bradley and Dylan Faulkner took wins in the two Legends Car events, while Kingsport’s John Ketron swept the two Pure 4 races. The other victors included Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4), Abingdon’s Jamie Meadows (Street Stock) and Hunter Morgan in Bandolero…

It was a good night for Smyth County drivers Saturday at Wythe Raceway as Saltville’s Derek Farris (Pro Mini) and Chilhowie’s Morgan Widener (Modified) posted victories. Bluefield’s Jerry Dillow took the 14-car Super Street feature, while Rural Retreat’s Phillip Hostetler (UCAR), Wytheville’s Gavin Arnold (KCAR) and North Carolina’s Jamison McBride (602 Crate Late Model) also visited Victory Lane. So far this season, four programs have been rained out at Wythe…Last week’s race at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park was canceled due to the prospect of inclement weather, but action returns Saturday with the Wheelman 260 Six-Pack Series. There will be twin races in the Sportsman, Super Street and Pure 4 classes.