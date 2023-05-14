CARDINALS: Willson Contreras' demotion from catching didn't last very long. The 31-year-old will be back behind the plate Monday night for the opener of a homestand against the Brewers.

MARLINS: Centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited in the eighth of Saturday's game with a lower right leg injury after he collided with the wall while trying to catch a ball hit by Henry Ramos.

TWINS: Outfielder Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He is batting .212 with six homers and 14 RBIs this season.

— Associated Press