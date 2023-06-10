SANTOS: Rep. George Santos wants to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond co-signers secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge's decision to make the names public.

BORIS JOHNSON: Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. He departed with a ferocious tirade at his political opponents and at his successor, Rishi Sunak.

FTX BANKRUPTCY: The names of individual customers of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading can be permanently shielded from public disclosure, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday. The judge ruled that customer identities constitute a trade secret.

CHINA: Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel to China next week, U.S. officials said, as the Biden administration pushes to improve ties that hit a new low in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over U.S. airspace.

COLOMBIA: Colombia's government and its largest remaining guerrilla group — the National Liberation Army, or ELN — agreed Friday to a six-month cease-fire at talks in Cuba in the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s.

SCHOOL RESTROOMS: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation Thursday to restrict use of public school restrooms by transgender students. Last month, Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have compelled schools not to refer to transgender students by the names or pronouns they identify with.