Breaking news: Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Truck Race postponed
  • Updated
Due to several rain showers Saturday, the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed until Sunday night at 9.

The start for Sunday's Food City Dirt Race for the Cup Series remains at 3:30.

There will be no heat races for either series. 

