Breaking news: Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Truck Race postponed

Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week.
BRISTOL, Va. – Former NASCAR driver and Fox TV personality Michael Waltrip plans to establish a new brewery and taproom in the former Studio B…
Former NASCAR driver and Fox TV personality Michael Waltrip plans to establish a new brewery and taproom in the old Studio Brew location in Bristol, Virginia.
BRISTOL, Va. — Human remains — a skull and a “couple of extremity parts” — were found Wednesday afternoon in a trash-filled drainage ditch bel…
A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners. It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.
Donovon Lynch, a former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a 2019 graduate of the school, was shot and killed on Friday night in Virginia Beach.
- Updated
Eleven high school football games will be played on Friday night. See who the experts at the Bristol Herald Courier picked to reign supreme.
- Updated
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A man and woman from Bluff City have been arrested after authorities said they found more than $8,000 worth of drugs at a home.
- Updated
The fire occurred last Thursday in Marion
- Updated
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Regional Health Department official said Thursday that her department is struggling to contact local residents who could have been exposed to COVID-19 at a recent Young Life camp in North Carolina.