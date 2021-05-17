 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BREAKING: Emory & Henry selected for NCAA Division III softball tournament
0 comments

BREAKING: Emory & Henry selected for NCAA Division III softball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Emory & Henry earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Division III softball tournament Monday afternoon. The second seeded Wasps (26-7) will face No. 5 Bridgewater State (17-9) in the Sequin, Texas, regional. Stay tuned for more details.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts