A new study shows Southwest Virginia could host small modular nuclear reactors, and carefully describes the region’s advantages — and challenges.

Last Monday, the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission released the results of a site feasibility study conducted by Dominion Engineering Inc., of Reston, Virginia. The study was sought last fall after Gov. Glenn Youngkin defined it a priority to harness the SMR technology powering naval ships and submarines and adapt it to generating electricity for the power grid.

The study found — in one word — yes, this region has sites and infrastructure suitable for such consideration.

DEI used the nuclear industry Siting Tool for Advanced Nuclear Development, or STAND, for its initial evaluation of seven potential sites across the LENOWISCO territory of Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton, plus Dickenson County.

For context, a 300-megawatt generating SMR is expected to cost about $1 billion to construct, employ 40 to 60 people full-time to monitor and operate it and would have a minimum 40-year lifespan. It would also mean hundreds of construction jobs, according to the study.

One 300 megawatt SMR would also provide more than $100 million in new, local tax revenue over an 18-year span, according to the U.S. Department of Energy and could supply constant, reliable power to 150,000 homes.

The next step is to engage the public, according to Duane Miller, executive director of LENOWISCO.

“Now that we know it is feasible, I think the next step will be more public participation,” Miller said. “We didn’t want to do a whole lot of public participation until we found out it was feasible. We already did quite a bit of work sending surveys out and had pretty good results — groups that we thought would be pro and groups that might not be as pro.”

House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, agreed the public will get its chance to weigh in.

“There will be plenty of time for public interaction, public comment. This is only the first step in many, many steps if we’re going to do this,” Kilgore said. “We want people to get involved early in the discussion. We want to show folks this is safe. Thousands of people drive by these every day in Newport News.”

Area advantages

This region also has numerous factors already in its favor.

Both AEP and Dominion Energy — which combined provide much of Virginia’s electricity — responded with strong support for nuclear power as part of their respective energy portfolios, according to the study.

Dominion Energy projects that one 285-megawatt SMR could be built per year starting in 2034 to meet Virginia’s ever-growing demand for electricity. AEP is open to working with other utilities to ensure the success of new nuclear projects in Southwest Virginia, according to the study.

The federal grant incentives available to developers to locate SMRs in coal-dependent and energy-dependent communities can leverage hundreds of millions of dollars. Further, this region meets the federal definitions as both coal and energy dependent communities

And finally, SMRs generate carbon-free electricity, which is crucial as demands to reduce carbon continue.

“If we’re really going to follow the Clean Economy Act, we’ve got to do something to make sure that our grid is solid and our grid can provide the power. Virginia is leading that technology,” Kilgore said. “Everybody is going to have to have these. Texas, for example, where they had the rolling brown outs and blackouts, will have to do something to address that issue … You want these SMRs where you can get connection to everybody because you want to provide reliable power.”

Site versus grid

The new report highlights essentially two options for the SMR. Those include locating one just to power a specific customer — such as a high demand data center — or establishing one or more to generate electricity for the power grid. The study notes at least one challenge for the latter.

“The LENOWISCO region is not fully served by the PJM grid. The LENOWISCO region is currently served by three separate generating utilities Appalachian Power Co., Kentucky Utilities Co., and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Appalachian Power does participate in the PJM and some areas within northern Wise county are part of the PJM. Kentucky Utilities Co. and TVA are not part of the PJM.

“Connection to the PJM grid requires study and analysis to ensure reliability criteria are met in accordance with federal and regional standards. Upgrades, expansions, and enhancements to PJM transmission lines and interconnection of new generation is governed by PJM’s Regional Transmission Expansion Plan (RTEP). The process for interconnection must be followed in order to participate in the sale of electricity on the PJM grid,” according to the study.

Additionally, connection to the PJM grid will require connection to an electrical substation which is already connected to the PJM grid. Three substations located near LENOWISCO were identified as potential candidates for interconnection, according to the study.

However, the study also makes another assertion.

“LENOWISCO is uniquely suited for a deal between multiple utilities, and a single disinterested utility will not prevent siting a reactor elsewhere in the region,” according to the summary. “Interviews were conducted with both Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy, and both utilities indicated interest in the construction of large SMRs in the 100’s of megawatt output to replace the output of retiring fossil units.”

There is also consideration for using an SMR to power a single business.

“The co-location of a nuclear facility and a designated customer provides benefits to both the power plant and the customer,” according to the study. “The customer receives a guaranteed wholesale power rate absent costs for transmission and line losses. In return, the power plant can receive a guaranteed power price consistently higher than fluctuating market values. The primary drawback to such an arrangement is the commercial vulnerability one entity would face if the other entity stopped supplying or consuming power.

Data centers

An official with Dominion Energy recently told the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority that data centers are forecast to drive Virginia’s greatest demand for electricity — a 5% increase each year. Most are located in Northern Virginia, but the study suggests that new centers or backup centers could provide a market in this end of the state.

“Data centers require large amounts of power for both server operation and cooling. Any region which can offer competitive electricity pricing will attract data centers by virtue of reducing the cost of doing offer geothermal cooling solutions through the innovative use of mine water, which will significantly reduce the electricity requirements of new data centers,” according to the study.

“Virginia is the world leader in data center construction. While the majority of this growth has been in northern Virginia, some of this growth has also taken place in the LENOWISCO ROI. One of the motivations for this project was to evaluate the potential synergy between nuclear power and new facilities (such as data centers),” the study continued.

“Data centers are demanding clean energy. They don’t want carbon energy and they need a lot of it [energy]. We want data centers here in Southwest Virginia. Those are good paying jobs and they pay a lot of taxes to our localities,” Kilgore said.

“Nuclear is well suited for customers with a need for affordable and reliable power (such as a data centers) because most nuclear power plants are designed to operate at full power at all times, aside from planned refueling periods when power plants are offline (generally a few weeks every 18-24 months),” according to the study.

“This is why nuclear power has a greater than 90% capacity factor, meaning that in a given year the power plant provides on average 90% of its rated capacity (generally 100% except for refueling periods). This is significantly higher than other carbon free energy sources such as solar and wind with capacity factors around 25% and 36%, respectively,” the study shows.