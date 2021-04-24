BREAKING: Bristol Throwdown postponed until Sunday

Saturday night’s scheduled racing in the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown has been postponed to Sunday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway due to persistent weather in the Northeast Tennessee area.

Sunday’s race schedule will begin at 12:30 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying for both the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Super DIRTcar Series. Opening ceremonies will follow the hot laps and qualifying to set the stage for heat races, Last Chance Showdowns, the Fast Pass Dash race and the main features in both series. Officials project the race to conclude around 5 p.m.