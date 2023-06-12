Braves blow lead in loss to Detroit The Associated Press Jun 12, 2023 23 min ago 0 1 of 3 Detroit's Spencer Torkelson, right, is greeted by Zack Short after delivering the walk-off RBI hit in Monday night's win over the Atlanta Braves. The Associated Press Detroit's Matt Vierling looks towards the dugout after his double during the fourth inning of Monday's win over Atlanta. The Associated Press Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling catches a flyball during Monday's win over Atlanta. The Associated Press Related to this story Most Popular VHSL GIRLS SOCCER: Wise County Central's Abbie Jordan honors memory of younger brother Athletes from Southwest Virginia have helped deliver stunning wins, reach milestone achievements and came through with clutch performances in … PREP HOOPS: Adam Hood is new boys coach at Rye Cove, Aaron Williams will serve as assistant coach for the Eagles The all-time leading scorer in the history of Rye Cove High School’s boys basketball program is now the head coach at his alma mater and he wi… VHSL State Quarterfinal Capsules. Sixteen games today involving local teams This is Lebanon’s 11th state tournament bid (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2001, 1999, 1995, 1992, 1991, 1989). CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Page torn by Tazewell Bulldogs in state semifinals Emotions ran high for Page County following its season-ending loss on Friday.When Tazewell’s Carly Compton tossed her 13th strikeout for the f… VHSL SOFTBALL: Tazewell's Macie Alford relishing moment Macie Alford made the long trip with Tazewell High School’s softball team to Appomattox last June as the Bulldogs suffered a 5-0 loss in the q…