Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Ricky Morton has grappled with Ric Flair, feuded with the Four Horsemen, starred at Starrcade, wrestled in a battle royal at WrestleMania and is enshrined in the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.
Jack Henopp fired up the grill at Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant this spring, looking for “an opportunity” to showcase his style. “I was looking to do my own upscale kind of restaurant,” he said.
BRISTOL, Va. — Authorities say charges are pending against a juvenile following a Thursday night shooting in Bristol.
Virginia State Police Trooper D.J. Hess continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on May 1 along I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, police announced Sunday.
UPDATE: A Pound, Virginia man faces charges after Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot Friday, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.
A Bristol, Virginia man shot in the head inside a city apartment home Thursday night died Friday and a juvenile faces gun charges, police said Friday.
A Pound, Virginia, man faces an attempted capital murder charge after authorities say he shot the police chief of Norton on Friday before being wounded by return gunfire.
ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a Virginia unemployment scheme that involves dozens of co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
A pitcher's duel went into the bottom of the 11th inning before Lebanon was finally able to push a run across with the help of a Virginia High errors in the Pioneers' 1-0 win over the Bearcats on Thursday night.
Authorities would release none of the evidence Wednesday that led to the murder indictment against a Bristol Virginia Police Department officer this week — resulting in more questions regarding this rare criminal prosecution.
