Sponsored: Dutch Miller is long gone but he left a philosophy of integrity in his car dealerships

BRISTOL TN- Dutch Miller is long gone but he left a philosophy of integrity in his car dealerships, according to *Mike Miller, General Sales Manager, Dutch Miller Nissan Bristol.

Dutch Miller Auto was founded by H.D. “Dutch” Miller in 1961 with the opening of Dutch Miller Chevrolet in Huntington, West Virginia. Now owned and operated by Miller’s son, Matt, and two grandsons, Chris and Sam Miller, the business has grown to include Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai and Kia models, according to the company’s website.

Dutch Miller and local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bill Gatton, became friends in the 60’s “so it was only natural when Mr. Gatton decided to sell the former Bill Gatton dealership on Volunteer Parkway that he contacted the Miller family earlier this year.”

Gatton, who died in April 2022 at the age of 89, was the president of Bill Gatton Automotive Group which included Chevrolet-Cadillac, Honda and Nissan dealerships in Bristol, Tennessee, and an Acura-Mazda dealership in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Miller said though the operations in the companies are a bit different, the values are the same.

“The team is not new, but the dealership is,” said Miller. “It was a matter of ethics and loyalty to bring those who worked for Mr. Gatton in to work for the Millers and Dutch Miller Nissan’s thoughts and processes align greatly with the thoughts and processes of how the Bill Gatton Company ran.”

He went on to say that there is always some trepidation when companies are changing ownership but Dutch Miller Automotive stood by its word.

“They gave us their word that whoever wanted to stay could stay. We took them at their word that we would have jobs on February 1 and they showed us that their word was good-everyone who came to work on January 31 worked for Bill Gatton. Everyone who came to work on February 1 worked for Dutch Miller.”

He went onto say that same philosophy is exemplified from when a customer walks onto the dealership until after they purchase a vehicle.

“That work ethic flows from when someone walks onto the dealership to purchase a vehicle, have a vehicle serviced or to buy parts,” he said.

Miller, who said he’d worked for Gatton for 32-years, added that In today’s world it’s really hard to find good people who will show up and work, keep their word, and do the job.

“Bill Gatton owned and operated this dealership for 55-years before the Miller’s purchased this location,” he said. “Most of the people who are at this location started with Mr. Gatton so we have a lot of longevity within the company. The majority of our people have been showing up and doing a good job for years. That didn’t stop when the Miller’s purchased the dealership-it continued.”

*Mike Miller is not related to the Dutch Miller family.

Dutch Miller Auto Group, which is based in Huntington, West Virginia, acquired the former Gatton Nissan on the Volunteer Parkway, near Walmart on February 1, 2022. The Miller group currently operates eight dealerships in West Virginia, including Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Hyundai, Jeep Kia and Subaru, Kia dealership in Charlotte, North

Carolina, plus a Buick GMC dealership in El Dorado, Kansas, according to its website.

