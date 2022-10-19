Brains and brawn: Burgess high achiever on and off the field

EMORY, Va. – Shortly after last season, Emory & Henry sophomore football player A.J. Burgess embarked on a mission that might seem impossible to an outsider.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play linebacker in college,” Burgess said. “I was at defensive tackle as a freshman, and my coaches were pretty hesitant about the position change to linebacker.”

That’s when this native of Roxboro, North Carolina, displayed the same determination that has helped him compile a perfect 4.0 grade point average while majoring in pre-medicine.

“I had to work on getting my weight down,” Burgess said. “I didn’t really have a goal. I just wanted to trim some fat.”

In less than two months over the winter break from E&H, Burgess said he dropped from 260 pounds to 200.

Instead of a fad diet or self-help book, Burgess relied on intelligence and discipline.

“I researched what was best for my body, made a plan and started cooking,” Burgess said.

The Burgess guide to weight loss involved heavy doses of chicken and rice along with a rigorous exercise program. No junk food or junk soft drinks allowed here.

“I worked out like crazy and just ate healthy,” Burgess said.

Following votes of confidence from E&H defensive line coach Bruce Tall and defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo, Burgess was granted his linebacker wish just before spring practice.

“I learned the playbook and just keep pushing,” Burgess said.

Through seven games, the 6-foot-2 Burgess is tied for fourth in the South Atlantic Conference with an average of 8.1 tackles per game. E&H fifth-year senior Ivan Phillips, who ranks second with an average of 9.0 tackles, has provided motivation for his fellow inside linebacker.

“That dude is crazy smart,” Burgess said. “Ivan is constantly teaching. He wants the best out of me in every drill, practice and game.

“And that’s all good because I didn’t want this year to just be a learning curve. I have concerns to handle at home and this is more than football to me.”

Those concerns include the well-being of his mother and father, who is battling prostate cancer and kidney disease.

A.J.’s mother Vickey is a registered nurse at Presbyterian Hospital in Cary, North Carolina.

“That’s where my passion for health care came from. I want to make a difference in the profession,” said A.J., who chose a career in medicine over engineering.

Burgess has one more source of motivation, and it’s a big one.

Despite earning all-region honors as a senior at Person High School, Burgess had no offers to play college football.

Former Person head football coach and current Lee High boss Joey Carroll stepped in.

“I was pretty depressed, but Coach Carroll believed in me when nobody else would take the time to see me play,” Burgess said. “I didn’t even know where Emory was, but Coach Carroll got everything set up. Emory basically gave me a come and see type offer, and I performed up to their expectations.”

According to Buzzo, his first-year linebacker has been a “pleasant surprise.”

“It’s durn hard to be a college student,” Buzzo said. “It’s durn, durn hard to be a college athlete, and it’s durn, durn, durn hard to a student-athlete majoring in pre-med. It takes a special person to be able manage all that.”

Burgess has reached his mission of starting at linebacker for a NCAA Division II football program, but he’s far from satisfied.

“I definitely have a point to prove, not just around the conference but within our program,” Burgess said. “You can’t take shortcuts in life because the long path will benefit you more in the long run.”

That approach proved beneficial in the demanding weight loss regimen for Burgess.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to do, but it paid off. Now, I just have to keep working hard on and off the field. I have high expectations for this season and beyond.”