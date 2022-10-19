Boyd's comfort shows for Golden Wave

Isaiah Boyd didn’t exactly hit the ground running a year ago for the football team at Grundy High School.

There was the adjustment to a new program that came after he transferred from Twin Valley and then he had to miss the first four games of the season while completing a 10-month recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that required surgery.

Boyd certainly played well at times, but it was hard to get in much of a rhythm as he adapted to his unfamiliar surroundings, found a fit with a new team and dealt with the natural hesitancy that came playing post-injury.

As for this season with the Golden Wave?

“I feel completely comfortable,” Boyd said. “I finally feel like I am 100 percent. Last year’s season I always had the thought of my knee in the back of my head. That is not the case this year. I can finally play without any worries.”

The only folks who should be worried these days are Grundy’s opponents as Boyd has added yet another element to an explosive offense that is piling up the points.

This is a guy who has played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, outside linebacker, cornerback and safety at times this year and played them all at a high level.

Boyd needed just 11 carries to amass 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Mountain Empire District co-leader George Wythe on Oct. 7.

That was followed by last Friday’s 68-26 beatdown of Cumberland District favorite J.I. Burton in which he gained 200 yards with four more TDs.

“His breakout game was against George Wythe,” said Grundy center Cameron Keene. “He came out and played probably one of the best games of his life and then carried it over to last week against Burton. It was great watching him finally having big games here at Grundy.”

Boyd agreed that primetime performance against GW was a highlight not just for him, but for his team.

“George Wythe was the game that was most significant to me,” Boyd said. “This was a statement game that proved we can play at a high level.”

The 6-foot, 215-pound Boyd relies on a blend of strength and speed with the ball in his hands.

“One thing that impresses me most about Isaiah is how shifty he is for his size,” said Golden Wave running back Ethan Roberts. “He’s very good on his feet.”

Senior Ian Scammell (136, carries, 1,204 yards, 12 touchdowns) has once again been the top rusher for Grundy, while Roberts, Boyd, Wyatt Bush, Logan Lester (who shares time at QB with Boyd) and pass-catcher Jonah Looney give the Golden Wave plenty of options.

An experienced and brawny offensive line featuring Keene, Jacob Deel, Parker Snead, Logan Looney and Ryan Campbell has paved the way for a team that is averaging 41.1 points and has eclipsed the 62-point mark on three occasions this season

“We have more than one weapon,” Boyd said.

Boyd has gained 635 rushing yards in playing his part in Grundy’s offensive arsenal.

“He’s just a great athlete,” Scammell said. “Isaiah is just a big kid. People underestimate his agility and speed. When he has the ball he is a hard runner who is very tough to bring down.”

As a senior, Boyd has also emerged as a leader.

A few of his younger teammates sometimes refer to him as “Coach Boyd” as he shares his insights.

“We’re dealing with a group of unselfish kids,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “Isaiah is a great leader in the huddle and it’s like having another coach on the field. As long we keep playing the way we are playing we will be OK. These guys just have a great love for each other and like to see each other do well.”

Grundy (4-3) can clinch the Black Diamond District title with a win at Buchanan County rival Hurley (4-3) on Friday.

Boyd will be running full speed ahead.

“Last year in our playoff [loss] against Holston is when Isaiah started to stand out to me,” Roberts said. “I realized he was a stud and it’s gonna take a crew to bring him down. I knew this year if he could stay healthy he would do great things.”

A Wave of Offense

A look at the top-five highest-scoring offenses in far Southwest Virginia this season:

1. Grundy: 41.1 points per game

2. Virginia High: 36.9

3. Ridgeview: 35.4

4. (tie) Graham: 33.7

Patrick Henry: 33.7