BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Megan Boswell briefly appeared in Sullivan County Court on Friday alongside her new attorney.

No new motions were heard during Friday's hearing. Gene Scott, Boswell's new lawyer, explained that they are in the process of attaining and going through all the evidence related to the case.

"Today was really about status. We're continuing to ask for certain discovery documents and going through the discovery, which is quite large in this case," Scott said after the hearing.

Boswell is charged with the 2020 murder of Evelyn Boswell, her 15-month-old child. She is also charged with 11 counts of false reporting, one charge of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and abuse of a corpse.

She pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Barry Staubus, the Sullivan County District Attorney General, explained that his office is working to get Boswell's new lawyers the documents they need in order for the case to proceed without delay.

"There's a lot there to review. So, that's what they're doing, and we're making sure they get everything that they are supposed to have so that we can take the next step," Staubus said.

The next hearing is set for November 3, 2023.

The trial date is set for February 2025.