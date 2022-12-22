Boston College continues to confound Young, Hokies

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Maine was able to win at Boston College this season.

New Hampshire was able to win at Boston College this season.

But not 21st-ranked Virginia Tech.

BC knocked off the Hokies 70-65 in overtime at Conte Forum on Wednesday night, snapping Virginia Tech's six-game winning streak.

"We didn't play very well," Tech coach Mike Young said after the loss. "We didn't shoot very well."

Young is now 0-4 against BC since taking over the Hokies in 2019, including three losses at Conte Forum.

Tech (11-2, 1-1 ACC) lost even though BC (7-6, 1-1) is not one of the better teams in the ACC, as evidenced by the Eagles' losses to Maine, New Hampshire and Tarleton State.

"No matter who we're playing against, we expect to hold ourself to a certain standard. And we didn't do that tonight," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 18 points, eight rebounds and five turnovers. "I didn't think we really played our game in any area of the game. We didn't play an all-around game tonight, not at all.

"I didn't think we did anything really well. We didn't really impose our will. … They did a good job of just being aggressive."

The Hokies fell to 0-2 in opponents' arenas this season, including a November loss to The College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic final.

Wednesday's game was played in front of just 4,012 fans at half-empty Conte Forum.

"It's just a tough environment," said Tech point guard Sean Pedulla, who had 18 points, five assists and four turnovers. "Not a whole lot of energy all around, so you kind of have to create it yourself. And we just couldn't really find a rhythm or kind of create that."

Tech was held to its second-lowest points total this season, even though the game went into overtime.

Were certain things going well for Tech in the six-game winning streak that did not go well this time?

"Yeah, primarily the ball going in the basket," Young said.

The Hokies shot just 40.9% from the field — their second-worst field-goal percentage of the season.

"Their ball pressure was really good and they were making it hard for us to get open looks," Pedulla said. "Whenever you get a whole game where you don't really get a lot of open looks, it makes it hard."

Tech shot only 25% from 3-point range (5 of 20) — its third-worst percentage from that distance this season.

The Hokies, who led 30-25 at halftime, outscored BC 20-8 in the paint in the first half. But BC outscored Tech 28-22 in the paint the rest of the game.

"We did a good job early in the game getting the ball in the paint, getting it in the post," Mutts said. "As the game went on, I thought we might have shied away from that a little. … I didn't feel like we were taking any bad shots. I just knew we could've gotten a better shot every possession."

Tech committed a season-high 15 turnovers.

"Inexplicable," Young said. "We had some bad ones that led to some Boston College points. You just can't do that against anybody, certainly not a team that struggles to score like they do."

"We were a little bit disconnected," Mutts said. "We're usually a lot more connected than we were tonight."