Bond delivers as Norcross stops Vikings

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Samarion Bond declared on social media Monday night that he had arrived in Bristol on a business trip.

The Norcross High School senior delivered on that promise by putting together a workmanlike 24-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, two-steal masterpiece for the Blue Devils in their 76-51 first-round victory over the Tennessee High Vikings in the 39th annual Arby’s Classic.

Pegged a pre-tournament favorite to win it all by many prognosticators, Norcross (11-0) showed why on Tuesday by hammering the home team at Viking Hall.

Bond donned the hero role.

“I really just told myself coming out here to play my best and do everything I could,” Bond said, “I was very focused. I turned my phone off and was getting in my head, visualizing, praying and all of that.”

Standing 6-foot-4 with a muscular build, Bond was a starter last season for Norcross when the Blue Devils won Georgia’s 7-A state championship and has emerged as a top prospect on a team full of top prospects.

“He’s been with us all four years and came through the program,” said Norcross coach Jesse McMillan. “Last season he was in a complementary, utility role. This year he has just taken over and improved every aspect of his game. … He showed his full range. He made some athletic plays, handled the basketball and made a couple of 3s. He and [Mier Panoam] are our heart and soul.”

A 12-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and early stages of the second quarter sealed the deal for Norcross.

Toby Ojukwu (17 points, three assists, three steals), Mier Panoam (12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks) and Lamariyon Jordan (eight points, 10 rebounds) starred alongside Bond.

The Blue Devils shot 45.6 percent from the field and tallied 17 assists on 26 field goals.

“We take pride in our balance and preach finding the open man,” McMillan said. “We value those assists. We feel good about attacking mismatches and have a different leading scorer in most of our games.”

Norcross came in at 25th in the last Maxpreps.com national poll and was coming off a 100-45 win over New Faith Christian Academy eight days earlier. Only once this season have the Blue Devils failed to win by double digits.

“A lot of those shots they made were contested,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans. “You don’t get to where they are at without having guys in all five spots. They were more athletic than us, but I was really proud of our guys. They played hard. We got a lot of good looks on offense and ran our offense well.”

Brandon Dufore of THS actually scored the game’s first five points. That lead was short-lived, however, as the Vikings (11-3) shot 16-for-52 from the field and were outrebounded.

It was the first time this season the Bristolians lost a game by double figures.

Tennessee High hasn’t won its Arby’s Classic opener since 2009.

“Tennessee High moves the basketball better than any team we’ve seen this year,” McMillan said.

Dufore finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Creed Musick led the Vikings with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

“It was definitely fun,” Musick said. “This was my first time playing in the Arby’s and something I was looking forward to and excited about. We battled and played hard the whole entire game.”

The powerhouse from the Peach State was too tough.

Norcross plays a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 5 p.m. against Madison-Ridgeland of Mississippi.

“They played tough defense and were long and athletic,” Musick said. “They were good – really good.”