SAN FRANCISCO — Bruce Bochy landed in San Francisco on Sunday night with plenty of sunlight left to recognize his old surroundings and ponder the fond memories.

And three World Series trophies.

The Texas Rangers manager began thinking about the long list of people to thank for his special time guiding the Giants over 13 years that included those every-other-year titles in 2010, '12 and '14.

"A lot of great memories have gone through my head," Bochy said this week in Oakland. "I have a lot of thank yous for everybody that played a part of my life here and made it such a wonderful 13 years. They've been so good to me, all the fans and friends here."

Bochy returns to Oracle Park this weekend as the Rangers play a series with the Giants. Still beloved in >the Bay Area, he will surely receive a rousing ovation.

"The emotions will be flying," Bochy said. "But still, we got work to do. Both teams are playing for a lot, so that's where the focus has to be."