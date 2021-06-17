Bobby
Passersby have no doubt witnessed the colorful external transformation occurring at 703 State St., and, in a couple of months, they can see — and hear — what’s going on inside the Cameo Theater, owner Brent Buchanan said Friday.
An Abingdon man faces charges in Washington County after deputies found a woman bound with duct tape on Friday.
Twenty-eight win-or-go-home regional tournament games involving teams from far Southwest Virginia will be held today at venues near and far.
A Johnson City, Tennessee, woman who authorities say admitted to fatally shooting a woman on Memorial Day in Sullivan County has been released on bail.
A Bristol, Virginia man is among seven people arrested in a human trafficking sting in Erwin, authorities said Friday.
A new report by the Virginia Department of Education reveals 1,040 of the state’s 2,005 school buildings are 50 or more years old. That includes 55% of all Virginia elementary schools, 45% of middle schools and 46% of all high schools.
Burwil Construction has won a contract for design and engineering of the reconstruction and expansion of the historic Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. Burwil’s contract is worth $1.14 million, said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball.
DAMASCUS, Va. — It was a humid day in Damascus as a spring thunderstorm had cleared, spotlighting the distant mountains outside Jake Caldwell’s home.
PREP ROUNDUP: Abigail Street (Patrick Henry), Preston Steele (Lebanon), Noah Sills (John Battle), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), Taylor Perry (Eastside), Brycen Richardson (Holston) among the stars in VHSL Regional Tourneys
Lebanon (softball and baseball), Graham (boys soccer), George Wythe (boys soccer) still unbeaten. Abigail Street (Patrick Henry) pitches no-hitter.
PREP BASEBALL: Holston makes more history, wins Hogoheegee District baseball tournament for first time
It’s become a common refrain in 2021: The dudes from Damascus are winning games and making some history.