Five years after a Tazewell County man seemingly vanished at the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Area just inside of Smyth County, investigators and family members are still hoping for the lead that will help uncover his fate.
Merrick Kestner rushed for 118 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown as Holston trounced Twin Springs, 42-16, for a non-district victory.
“Our defense fought like I’ve never seen them fight before,” said Viking wideout Maddox Fritts, who led all receivers with 88 yards on three receptions. “We played with so much heart, and I can’t say enough about how good those guys played.”
ABINGDON, Va. --- The American dream is alive and well for an Abingdon business owner who has won the opportunity to expand her footprint into…
“We were extremely motivated,” said VHS center Cody Griffith. “We practiced harder than we ever have before this week and we just really wanted to win tonight.”
The Twin Valley Panthers defied the odds in the fall of 2021, earning a share of the Black Diamond District football championship and reaching the playoffs with a roster numbering just 16 at season’s end.
A year later, a numbers crunch and other circumstances proved too much for Twin Valley to overcome with the season prematurely coming to a close for the Panthers.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town.
It’s only the second week of the high school football season, but anytime you can pick up a district road win…it’s a big deal.
Nine residents of Southwest Virginia were recently included in the Virginia 500, a listing by Virginia Business magazine of the 500 most power…
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
