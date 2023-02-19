ABINGDON, Va. — More than three years after his death, a beloved Abingdon High School teacher and coach still continues to make a difference in the lives of students.

Former athletes, students, and colleagues are uniting to help keep the memory of their friend and mentor Bob Buchanan alive and to benefit the next generation of students who carry his vision.

A scholarship fund has been created in remembrance of Buchanan who died in 2020 after a long career at Abingdon High School as what has been described as “an enduring model of inspiration.” Buchanan was an educator for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999.

After two years in the making, the Bob Buchanan Legacy of Excellence Scholarship has been named in honor of the late teacher and coach, who is known for holding the highest winning percentage of any Falcons football coach in the 63-year history of the school.

His athletic students often credited him for his ability to unite the football team and the entire Abingdon community.

There are few people at the school who were not impacted by the well-loved educator, including his own students who learned from his kindness and words of encouragement in the classroom and on the playing fields.

Sam McKinney, who played football and other sports at the high school, is one of the former athletes, students, and colleagues who has launched the scholarship fund in Buchanan’s name.

“It’s our way of carrying on his legacy to honor him,” said McKinney, who is a retired educator in Smyth County.

Although it’s been nearly 45 years since McKinney graduated from high school, he still remembers his coach’s smile and the way he motivated his students.

“He was a person who meant a lot to many people, especially me because he was our football coach when I was at the school. I didn’t get to tell him how much he really meant to me,” said McKinney.

“Bob influenced me by teaching me about self disciple and organization. He was the epitome of what I thought a coach should be. He made everyone around him better and he got the best out of everyone.”

Dr. Doug Gardner, a pediatrician in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a 1979 graduate of Abingdon High School, credits Buchanan for helping students achieve their career goals.

“If John Wayne’s persona had ever been a football coach rather than a cowboy, he would have been Bob Buchanan,” wrote Gardner in an email this week.

“Bob Buchanan believed instilling courage, ambition, and excellence into a young person’s character would make them a better person. This was the key to success of his program — trying to build great people who would have great hearts, courage and ambition, and would have success based on those characteristics. Teaching talents was secondary. Building the heart was paramount,” he wrote.

McKinney hit the ground running in 2021, turning the lofty idea into a reality. The committee composed of former teammates, alumni and several of Buchanan’s colleagues, established the scholarship fund as a non-profit 501 ©3 organization, using their zeal for the project to help them raise as much as $50,000 in pledges from former students and faculty, some of whom had taught as far back as the 1960s.

“But, we need to reach out to more people who knew Bob and want to donate as a meaningful way to honor his life,” said McKinney.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to have the scholarship endowed, allowing it to be a permanent and perpetual fund.”

B.J. Lasley, principal at Abingdon High School, believes the scholarship will provide a significant financial award to a deserving senior at the school.

“Our school is very fortunate to have alumni that have created an opportunity through this scholarship to honor the legacy of excellence that was indicative of Coach Bob Buchanan,” he said.

As many as 10 students at the high school have applied to receive the first scholarship awards, which will be presented to a student who is in good academic standing; embodies Buchanan’s many traits of integrity, fortitude, selflessness, passion, compassion, and humility; and needs financial assistance to attend college. Applications are currently being accepted.

“We’re looking for a well-rounded student who is a natural fit for this scholarship,” said McKinney. “We would hope that the people who apply will want to stay in Southwest Virginia.”

The organizer explained that the scholarship offers $3,000 for up to four years while the scholarship holder is enrolled in a college curriculum.

A $3,000 scholarship is awarded to an additional student each consecutive year.

“Our goal is to give $3,000 for four years, one student per year,” he said. “After four years, there will be four students receiving $3,000. One will be a senior, one a junior, one a sophomore, and one a freshman.”

The winners will be recognized each year at a presentation ceremony in May.

“My daughter Niki Robertson and I are very happy about the scholarship and very hopeful that it will be a big help to students in the community,” said Buchanan’s wife Ronda Buchanan, who retired from teaching at High Point Elementary after 30 years.

“The committee for the scholarship has been very respectful and kind with their comments of someone who I loved dearly. My husband was very dedicated to his profession but he always praised the people around him.”

Honoring educators

In addition to creating the scholarship, the scholarship committee came up with a dual purpose plan to honor former Abingdon High School educators who also have inspired students throughout their careers.

McKinney said the idea came to him after volunteering with his church’s backpack program which offers food insecure families free food for weekends and school breaks.

“Through this program, my wife Sharon and I were able to reflect on the many blessings that God has given us in our lifetimes. More specifically, we thought about all the people who have had a major influence on us and how God’s ultimate plan brought them into our lives,” said McKinney.

“It got me to thinking that there are several people at the high school who should be honored in addition to Bob.”

Beginning in the spring of 2024, a Bob Buchanan Legacy of Excellence Award will be presented each year to a pair of former Abingdon High School educators who have inspired many students throughout their careers. Buchanan will be the first teacher to be recognized this spring.

The recognition will honor individuals who embody the same attributes as Buchanan, such as motivating students to achieve above and beyond the initial level of knowledge and skill and the ability to make each student feel they are the most important person in the room.

The teacher who touched a lot of lives

Buchanan, the teacher who touched a lot of lives, was born in Florida, later moving with his family to Damascus in 1950.

According to the website for the Bob Buchanan Legacy Scholarship, Buchanan excelled as a scholar athlete. In his senior year in high school, he was class president, captain of the football team, first lieutenant in the band, and selected best all around for his senior superlative. A music lover, he participated in all-state chorus and played with the marching band during football halftime performances.

Buchanan received an athletic scholarship to Virginia Tech, later transferring to Emory & Henry College to major in English.

He began his teaching and coaching career at Bristol Virginia Public Schools in 1968, later relocating to Abingdon High School where he taught math and coached sports.

Buchanan’s innovative teaching style helped to convert many students who were not fans of learning math skills. However, many of his students went on to be successful in advanced math courses.

He was named head football coach at Abingdon High School in 1976, after serving as assistant coach for the Falcons’ football, baseball and basketball programs.

He continued to make headlines during his last year as coach in 1979 when the Falcons advanced to the Virginia High School League state semifinals.

Toward the end of his coaching career, Buchanan served as assistant coach at Emory & Henry College in 1980. He later was assistant principal at E.B. Stanley Middle School until his retirement.

To learn more about the Bob Buchanan Legacy of Excellence Scholarship or to make a donation, visit www.coachbuchananlegacy.org. Check out their Facebook page.

Send inquiries to contactus@coachbuchananlegacy.org. Donations can be mailed to: Bob Buchanan Legacy of Excellence Scholarship, c/o Sam McKinney, P.O. Box 1047, Chilhowie, VA 24319

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.