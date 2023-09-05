To the delight of his fan army, Dale Earnhardt Jr., will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time since the 2017 season in Friday’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The two-time Xfinity Series champ, who famously coined the phrase “It’s Bristol, Baby!” after winning the 2004 Night Race in the Cup Series at BMS, is scheduled to drive his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy.

“I love the high banks of Bristol,” said Earnhardt Jr., who won his only Xfinity Series race at Bristol in 2004, the Food City 250. “When I was a little boy and watched dad race, out of all the races when I was a kid, the Bristol Night Race was the one I didn’t want to miss. It’s just electric there and I would always beg dad to go to that race.”

Earnhardt Jr. has run at least one Xfinity Series race each year since his retirement to get his racing fix and this year the NASCAR Hall of Famer will elevate his game by running in two Xfinity Series events.

In addition to the Food City 300, he recently announced he will also compete in another Xfinity Series race at Homestead Miami on Oct 21.

At Bristol, Earnhardt will drive a blue and yellow Hellmann’s Mayonnaise No. 88 Chevy prepared by crew chief Jason Stockert.

Earnhardt Jr. has a solid Xfinity Series record at Bristol. In 12 career starts he has posted 10 top-10 finishes and 7 top-fives, which includes the memorable ’04 sweep.

In his last Xfinity start at Bristol in 2017 he finished 13th after starting 17th. His worst Xfinity finish at BMS was a 22nd place finish in his first attempt in 1997 where he started the race on the outside pole for local team owner Ed Whitaker.

“We are thrilled to have Dale Jr. back in action on the famed high banks in the Food City 300,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “He is such a legend in the sport and has meant so much to fans in our region. We can’t wait to see him in action on the track in his No. 88 Chevy.”

On Saturday, Earnhardt will head to the TV booth high above BMS to call the action as part of the USA/NBC Sports team in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, a Round of 16 Playoff race for the Cup Series.