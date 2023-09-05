Carson Kvapil, a multi-time winner on the CARS Pro Late Model and CARS Late Model Stock Car tours, will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway aboard Spire Motorsports No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado in the Thursday’s UNOH 200.

Kvapil is the full-time driver of JR Motorsports’ No. 8 pavement late model and the 2022 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Champion. He is part of the Chevrolet Driver Development program and the 2023 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour points leader.

Kvapil is a second-generation racer and the son of 2003 NCTS Champion Travis Kvapil. The Mooresville, N.C., native began his driving career at 10-years-old in the U.S. Legend Car Bandolero division and has accumulated a host of late model wins dating to 2014.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to drive the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado at Bristol,” said Kvapil. “Bono, (Mike) Greci, and all the guys are awesome to work with and I can’t wait to work with them at the track. Fortunately, I am getting some simulator time in with Bono and Andrew (Overstreet) to get ready for the race.

“Huge thanks to Jeff (Dickerson), T.J. (Puchyr), Mr. Hendrick, everyone at JR Motorsports and everybody else who helped me get to this point. I’m ready to hit the track for my first start.”

Some of Kvapil’s most notable late model wins include the 2021 North/South Challenge at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway in August 2022. While the 20-year-old driver has spent much of his fledgling career fine-tuning his late model race craft, Kvapil has proven to be a versatile talent and counts a win in the 2021 Carolina Micro Showdown at Millbridge Speedway – a one-sixth mile dirt oval in Salisbury, N.C., – as one of his career highlights.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know Carson and having him drive the HendrickCars.com Chevy Silverado at Bristol,” said Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion. “We’ve been having a lot of fun and a fair amount of success with our truck program this season. Winning at North Wilkesboro with Kyle Larson was definitely a highlight, but it has really been fun seeing what some of these younger guys can do.

“Layne Riggs and Derek Kraus did a really good job for us and we’re looking for the same type of thing out of Carson. It’s exciting to give these guys a shot in our truck.”