Following excessive rain, NASCAR officials canceled all of Friday’s on-track activity at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

Two practice sessions were scheduled for the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series, starting at 5:35 p.m. But showers at the .533-mile facility and the forecast for more precipitation through the day forced the full cancellation.

Saturday’s original schedule remains the same, with the BMS Fan Zone, BMS Fan Midway and Food City Fan Zone Stage activities resuming at noon and spectator gates opening at 4 p.m.

Drivers in the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series drivers will participate in Bush’s Beans Qualifying. Each series will conduct four 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt and Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.

Two special pre-race activities are planned for Sunday, including the Race Day Revival with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts at 2:30 p.m. on the Food City Fan Zone Stage and the Easter Celebration at 4 p.m. in the Fan Midway with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury.